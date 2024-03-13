Formed by law representative specialists and experienced attorneys, the Rogge Dunn Group (RDG) has been fighting significant battles for its clients in court. The founding members all have decades of experience, providing the firm with the necessary tools to assist in legal help across various areas of expertise, from partnership and other business disputes to employment and FINRA matters, pending in court and arbitration. The office where Rogge Dunn Group operates is equipped with cutting-edge technology, a professional video conference room, and many spaces for clients to relax. All the developments, technological marvels, and a passionate staff are a certain recipe for success.

The top-notch advice and assistance of the Rogge Dunn Group have helped multiple clients through the hurdles of trials and lawsuits, earning RDG a first-rate reputation, recognition, and many awards. However, these aren't the rewards that drive RDG to carry on helping people. Rogge Dunn, one of the founders, emphasizes the importance of giving back to the community, charity work, and selfless acts, "When I was growing up, we struggled with money. Nothing was ever handed to me, and all the successes I have now were achieved through hard work and perseverance. I understand how it is to feel powerless and unable to afford help. That's why I spend so much time engaging in charities and pro-bono work."

Among RDG's charitable endeavors, helping build a home for a single parent with two children stands out. Other than financial help, members of the Rogge Dunn Group supplied sweat and elbow grease, physically contributing to the cause. Additionally, RDG sponsored the "Honoring Our Nation's Heroes" event in Dallas and funded the restoration of Santa Anna's battle flag, preserving important pieces of Texas' history for the Dallas Historical Society.

Especially committed to improving the lives of children, the Rogge Dunn Group purchased a T-Rex dinosaur model used in Jurassic Park and donated it to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science which is children-forward. "I know I can't save the entire world, but if I can change one person's world, that's gratifying. Some cases speak to my heart, and I have a genuine desire to help these people," added Rogge.

Rogge Dunn Group's pro-bono work includes, but isn't limited to, legal assistance for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), for the Frontiers of Flight Museum, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and the Dallas Historical Society. As a 6th generation Texan and a 3rd generation Dallasite, Rogge Dunn has an unwavering passion for local history and is committed to helping his community in any way possible.

When it comes to choosing pro-bono work and charities, Rogge Dunn often helps teachers and school workers. "My mother was valedictorian at her high school and Phi Beta Kappa at SMU. Afterward, the only job she could get was teaching at the DISD. I think that's why I have such a soft spot for teachers, their cases hit home. One of my most memorable cases included a teacher who took a class of students to the Dallas Museum of Art, where they saw a naked statue. Some parents complained and the teacher was unjustifiably suspended. Helping that teacher was one of my most memorable pro-bono cases," shares Rogge.

Rogge Dunn is a renowned lawyer who also represents Fortune 500 companies. However, he considers himself a people person and often accepts cases for low-earning people in need. One of his most impressive cases was representing a nurse making less than $40,000 a year, who was harassed and discriminated against by her boss. The outcome was positive, the nurse won over $1M.

There's more than knowledge and experience behind the success of the Rogge Dunn Group. This trial boutique of passionate lawyers and attorneys gives back to the community. Through charities, pro-bono work, donations, and sponsoring important events, RDG contributed to improving the world we all live in.

"I know I could retire now but the work I do brings me more joy than retirement ever could. I think it's important to engage pro bono and help individuals. While we represent numerous companies in matters involving $50 million plus matters, you lose touch with the right reasons for being a lawyer if you don't also represent executives, entrepreneurs, and people from all walks of life. Being an attorney is a career I absolutely love, but my real passion is helping people. That's what drives me to be a better person every day," manifests Rogge.