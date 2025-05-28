Georgia Rep. Mark Green urged people to listen to presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate on both sides amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks.

"Russians don't seem to be taking President Trump very seriously," Green claimed during a Fox Business interview on Wednesday. "It's a sort of schizophrenic message coming out of them."

Green, who has chaired the Committee on Homeland Security since 2023, then referenced former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's social media post in which he threatened another world war after Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that "really bad things would have already happened to Russia" if he were not president.

"I wouldn't take what [Dmitry] Medvedev says very seriously though," Green said in the clip shared by journalist Aaron Rupar, adding that the Russian politician's X feed is "clearly absurd and not what you'd expect from a world leader."

"I think we really need to just listen to Trump, Putin, the Kremlin, and our [National Security Council] folks," Green continued.

Green's remarks concerning Putin came days after the Russian president launched one of the deadliest drone and missile attacks in months, striking more than 30 Ukrainian cities and killing at least 12 people over the weekend.

The bombardment started the same day as a 1,000-prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, which President Trump helped broker. He failed, however, to secure an unconditional ceasefire, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing for since the war escalated in 2022, Politico reported.

Elsewhere in the clip, Green stated Trump "clearly wants the Europeans to step up" in ending the Russia-Ukraine war. He added that Trump's sanctions "are a legitimate threat."

Originally published on Latin Times