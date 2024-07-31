Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya declared negotiations with Israel "meaningless" despite nearing an agreement, blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deadlock. "Netanyahu does not want a deal," al-Hayya stated, emphasizing that Hamas would not surrender, according to ABC News.

Egypt warned that Israel's recent assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut jeopardize truce talks. These actions, described by Egypt as a "dangerous escalation," could further inflame regional conflict. Egypt's foreign ministry criticized these killings as undermining efforts to halt the war in Gaza, reported ABC News.

Hamas reported that its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in a "treacherous Zionist raid" on his Tehran residence. In response, Iran's President Raisi vowed to make Israel "regret" the action, and Supreme Leader Khamenei called for avenging Haniyeh's death, according to Al Jazeera.

The violence extended to Gaza, where Al Jazeera journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and camera operator Rami al-Refee were killed in an Israeli strike. This attack followed the death of three people, including two children, in a Beirut strike targeting Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. Gaza officials reported retrieving 42 bodies from Khan Younis, raising the death toll from the Israeli ground operation to at least 255 Palestinians over nine days, as per Al Jazeera.

Since the onset of the conflict, over 39,445 Palestinians and 1,139 Israelis have been killed. Al Jazeera has condemned the deliberate targeting of journalists, labeling these attacks as war crimes. The network called for immediate legal action against those responsible and stressed the importance of protecting journalists in conflict zones, reported Al Jazeera.