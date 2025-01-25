According to the Israel Defense Forces, four female Israeli soldiers who had been held captive in Gaza for 15 months have returned to Israel.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, all 20, and 19-year-old Liri Albag were first handed over to a Red Cross team in Gaza, before being taken to a meeting point within Gaza to reunite with the Israeli military.

Around 200 Palestinian prisoners are anticipated to be freed in exchange.

The women were handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas militants at Gaza City's Palestine Square shortly after 11am local time.

The women, clad in green military uniforms, were brought onto a stage in Palestine Square, Gaza, where they appeared visibly happy and waved to the gathered crowds. Their expressions of relief and joy contrasted sharply with the emotional reactions of Israelis watching the live broadcast from Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. As the footage unfolded, many in the square were moved to tears, overwhelmed by the sight of the women's return after such a prolonged and harrowing ordeal.

Hamas has erected a stage in Palestine Square, Gaza City, where the release of the hostages is expected to take place. Prominently displayed on the stage is a large poster featuring images of several prominent Israeli leaders, both current and former, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Above their heads, the word "failure" is boldly written in English, clearly aimed at emphasising their perceived inadequacies in dealing with the situation. The poster serves as a pointed political statement by Hamas, marking a moment of both celebration and defiance.

Meanwhile, following the release of the four women, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee remarked that Hamas had not adhered to the ceasefire agreement, which had prioritised the release of Israeli civilians before others.

A Palestinian official involved in the negotiations told Reuters that some of the freed prisoners would be released into Egypt. While some are expected to remain in Egypt, others could be sent to Algeria, Qatar, or Turkey.

The Palestinian Prisoners Office and the Palestinian Prisoners Society have released a list of 200 Palestinian male prisoners who are to be freed following the return of four Israeli hostages on Saturday.

The list includes 121 prisoners serving life sentences, along with 79 others from various groups such as Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Fatah. Among those listed, two are 15 years old, and the oldest is 69. According to the Palestinian Prisoners Office and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, 70 of the released prisoners will be deported.