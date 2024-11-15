Dr. Basem Naim, a Hamas official, said the group wants to broker a Gaza ceasefire deal "immediately" with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is calling on "any president" in the U.S., including President-elect Donald Trump, to make it happen.

During an appearance on "The World With Yalda Hakim" this week, Naim said Netanyahu has not approached the group with a "well-defined, brokered deal" since July 2, Sky News reported.

"It was discussed in all details and I think we were near to a ceasefire... which can end this war, offer a permanent ceasefire and total withdrawal and prisoner exchange," Naim said. "Unfortunately, Netanyahu preferred to go the other way."

Since the Israel-Hamas war escalated on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and captured about 250 hostages, 100 of whom remain in captivity, the Israel Defense Forces has lost nearly 800 Israeli soldiers.

In Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the IDF has damaged or destroyed most of Gaza's buildings and infrastructure, killed more than 45,000 people, injured over 110,000 and detained 12,000 hostages.

Originally published by Latin Times