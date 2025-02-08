Hamas released three hostages on Saturday, parading the gaunt and frail-looking men across a stage filled with heavily armed militants in an exhibition the Israeli government called "shocking."

Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56 and Or Levy, 34, who appeared unsteady on their feet, were led onto the stage by Hamas fighters and made to make public statements, according to the Associated Press.

The three were among the roughly 250 people kidnapped during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of Israel that led to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Crowds watching their release at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv gasped at the distinct changes in their appearances since being taken captive and their poor physical condition that appeared to be much worse than those previously freed as part of the Jan. 19 ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement called the appearance of the trio unacceptable and said Israel would take action.

"The shocking images we saw today will not pass without response," the statement said, the Times of Israel reported.

"The government, together with security officials, will support them and their families. Israel is committed to bringing back all the hostages and missing," it added.

Netanyahu issued another statement a short time later.

"Due to the harsh condition of the three hostages and the repeated violations of the Hamas terror groups, the prime minister has ordered that Israel will not gloss over this and will take action as needed," it said.

Ella Ben Ami, the daughter of Ohad Ben Ami, said she didn't recognize her father.

"I barely recognized him," she said, the Times of Israel reported. "It took me a second to realize that it was Dad."

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, said in a statement claiming that it had "made efforts to preserve their lives despite the (Israeli) bombardment," the AP reported.

The release of the three was the fifth exchange of hostages for prisoners.

Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

