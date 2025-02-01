Hamas released three hostages, including Israeli-American citizen Keith Siegel, on Saturday and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth exchange since the ceasefire went into effect last month, according to reports.

Yarden Bibas, 35, and Ofer Kalderon, 54, were set free by Hamas in Khan Younis, and a frail-looking Siegel was released a couple of hours later in Gaza City, according to the Associated Press.

The three men have been held in captivity since Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, sparking the war in Gaza.

Siegel, 65, originally from North Carolina, was taken captive from Kibbutz Kfar Aza with his wife, Aviva Siegel. She was released during a temporary ceasefire in 2023.

But Bibas' release raised concern about the fate of his wife, Shiri, and their two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, who were taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, the Times of Israel reported.

Kfir was 10-months-old and Ariel was 4 when they were abducted.

The Bibas family, including 10-months-old Kfir, 4-year-old Ariel and their mother Shiri were abducted by Hamas on October 7.



Hamas must be held accountable.

Hamas has said that Shiri and the boys were killed by an Israeli airstrike while in captivity, but Israel, which has not confirmed that claim.

It expressed "grave concern" about what happened to them, the Times of Israel reported.

Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were on the list of the 33 hostages scheduled to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, and Israel has demanded that Hamas update them on the family's condition, the report said.

That has not happened yet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the three men and expressed concern for Shiri and the boys.

"Together will all citizens of Israel and many around the world, my wife and I embrace you on your return home," Netanyahu said on X.

"Our thoughts remain with Shiri, Ariel and Kfir and all the hostages. We will continue to act to bring them all home," he said in the posting.

Since the Jan. 19 agreement, 18 hostages have been released.

Thousands celebrated the trio in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square where large video screens showed their release.

The Israeli Prison Authority said all 183 prisoners had been freed.

