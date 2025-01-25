Four female Israeli soldiers held for 477 days were freed by Hamas in Gaza on Saturday, the second hostage release since the cease-fire deal was reached earlier this month.

In exchange, Israel began releasing the first 70 of 200 Palestinian prisoners, the Associated Press reported.

The four—identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag—have been held since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants overwhelmed the Nahal Oz military in the invasion of Israel.

Last week, Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were released in Gaza as part of the agreement.

The soldiers, who smiled and gave thumbs-up signs from a stage in Gaza City's Palestine Square, were led to waiting Red Cross vehicles and taken to an Israeli military base.

"They are in safe hands and on their way home," Israeli Defense Force Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

He accused Hamas of parading the hostages on a stage displaying slogans like: "Palestine: The victory of the oppressed people vs the Nazi Zionism."

"Hamas is a murderous terror group. In the last few hours, Hamas proved its cruelty by organizing a cynical ceremony," he said, noting the militant group "presented a misrepresentation of treatment and care for the hostages, while in reality, it is cruelly holding for 477 days innocent civilians."

The hostages, said to be in relatively good physical condition, were examined by army doctors and released to the IDF, the Times of Israel reported.

"We watched you smile, and we wept. An entire nation weeps and rejoices with you at this moment," Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X.

"We are overjoyed to see you smiling and finally reunited with your wonderful families. We pray that you find strength in your journey of healing and recovery, surrounded by endless love and support," he continued.

At the same time, Israel released 70 Palestinian prisoners who will be banned from returning to the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, the AP reported, citing Egyptian media.

The prisoners reportedly arrived on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. Egypt was among the negotiators who brokered the cease-fire deal.

But Israel said Arbel Yehoud, a civilian hostage held by Hamas, was also supposed to be among those released by the militant group on Saturday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel would not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until she is freed.

Originally published on Latin Times