Hamas has announced the names of three Israeli hostages set to be released on Saturday as part of an ongoing prisoner exchangedeal with Israel.

The hostages are:

• Eli Sharabi, 52, taken from Kibbutz Beeri alongside his brother, Yossi, who has since been confirmed dead. His wife and two daughters were murdered in the attack.

• Ohad Ben Ami, 56, also kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri with his wife, Raz, who was later freed by Hamas.

• Or Levy, 34, who was abducted after fleeing the Nova music festival with his wife, Eynav. Her body was later found in a bomb shelter where they had been hiding.

The announcement, reported by BBC, comes as part of a ceasefire agreement that has so far resulted in the release of 18 Israeli hostages in exchange for 383 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Another 183 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has stated that the authorities have received the list of hostages scheduled for release and that their families have been informed.

By the end of the first stage of the ceasefire, a total of 33 hostages and 1,900 prisoners are due to be released. However, Israel claims eight of the 33 hostages are dead. Hamas' health ministry in Gaza estimates at least 47,500 Palestinians have been killed the conflict.

Tensions remain high as Hamas accuses Israel of failing to meet its commitments to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza. "The humanitarian situation remains catastrophic due to Israeli obstruction," Salama Marouf, head of Hamas' Gaza media office said, claiming 8,500 out of an expected 12,000 aid trucks have entered the region since the ceasefire began. However, U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher contradicted this, stating that 10,000 trucks with aid supplies have already entered Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters welcomed the upcoming releases, vowing to continue their work. "We will not give up or stop at any stage until all hostages return home under the current agreement—down to the very last one —the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial," the statement said.

Originally published by Latin Times.