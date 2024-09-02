Hamas reportedly threatened Monday to release the "last messages" of the six hostages whose slayings have thrown Israel into turmoil.

The militant group posted a video on the Telegram messaging website that so far showed each of the hostages confirming their identities, the Jerusalem Post said.

The chilling video then showed a still image with black-and-white photos of the hostages above messages printed in red letters in Hebrew, English and Arabic letters, the Jerusalem Post said.

The English version said, "Hours & We Will Show Their Last Messages."

On Sunday, Israel's military said it recovered the bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Autopsies showed they were all shot at close range and died on Thursday or Friday, Israel's Health Ministry said.

The killings have sparked massive protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu across the country, with demonstrators demanding he immediately strike a deal with Hamas to free the remaining hostages kidnapped during the militant group's surprise October 7 attacks.

Calls for workers to stage a general strike Monday led to closures and other disruptions, including at Israel's main airport before a labor court ruled that the strike had to end by 2:30 p.m. local time, according to the Associated Press.

The order came after the court accepted a petition from the government that said the strike was politically motivated, AP reported.