Democrats and Republicans expressed their outrage and mourned the deaths of the six hostages of Hamas after Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recovered their bodies in a tunnel under the city of Rafah.

Condolences from both sides of the political arena poured in. The White House and members of Congress all mourned the hostages' deaths, which included an American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

NBC News reported the names of the other hostages, as provided by the IDF. They were Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sgt. Ori Danino.

A press release from the White House underscored the devastation of President Joe Biden on the matter, noting that Hersh was "among the innocents brutally attacked."

"I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes," the president said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also released a statement condemning the deaths of the hostages, calling Hamas as an evil terrorist.

"With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands. I strongly condemn Hamas' continued brutality, and so must the entire world," the vice president stated.

Former president Donald Trump also aired his thoughts on the deaths of the six hostages. On X, he also mourned the hostages, but blamed Biden and Harris for their deaths.

"We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin," Trump wrote.

He also pointed out that he will be making America Strong Again and that he will also "make the World Safe and Secure."

"This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office," Trump mentioned.

Members of Congress, however, opted to express their condemnation of the killing, without politicizing the matter.

"I hope there's going to be pressure on Hamas and Netanyahu to end this war, release the hostages," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif on "Meet the Press" of NBC News.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. put the blame on Iran for the death of the hostages. In a statement on ABC News, he urged both Israel and the Biden administration to hold Iran accountable.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, took to X and said that he was heartbroken over the deaths of the hostages and noted that the innocent people should have been home with their families.