The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is set to defend his organization's work at the General Assembly on Monday, after crippling backlash over accusations that some employees were involved in Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel.

Philippe Lazzarini warned in a letter to the General Assembly's president that his agency is at a "breaking point" as donors freeze funding, Israel exerts pressure to dismantle the agency and humanitarian needs soar.

The UNRWA's ability to carry out its mandate is "seriously threatened," Lazzarini said, urging member states to "provide the political support necessary to sustain" the agency.

The agency has been at the center of controversy since Israel accused about a dozen of its employees of involvement in the October 7 attack, which resulted in some 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel's retaliatory offensive on the besieged Palestinian territory has killed 30,534 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the Gaza health ministry.

Lazzarini has said that Israel has provided no evidence against his former employees.

But several countries -- including the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan -- suspended funding to the UNRWA following the Israeli allegations.

The total frozen amounts to $450 million -- the equivalent of more than half the funds UNRWA received in 2023.

The UN fired the employees accused by Israel and has begun an internal probe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also tasked an independent panel with assessing whether UNRWA acts in a neutral fashion in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The European Commission, recognizing steps taken by the UN and its refugee agency, said Friday it would release 50 million euros ($54 million) in UNRWA funding.

The United States -- the top contributor to the chronically underfinanced agency -- was among the first countries to suspend aid. It diverted some funds to other UN agencies.

But Guterres has insisted that no other agency has the capacity to replace UNRWA which, in addition to providing humanitarian aid, manages schools and hospitals.

NGOs including Save the Children and Action Against Hunger made the same point in a joint statement, warning of the "complete collapse" of the humanitarian response in Gaza, where food and water shortages are widespread.

The UNRWA employs some 30,000 people in the occupied territories, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria -- with some 13,000 staff in the Gaza Strip.