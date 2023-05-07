KEY POINTS UFC star Tony Ferguson was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence

Ferguson could also face a license suspension for allegedly refusing to take a field sobriety test

The UFC is yet to speak about Ferguson's arrest

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence following a three-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, according to reports.

The lightweight star, who is also known as "El Cucuy," allegedly crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars outside a Hollywood nightclub just before 2 a.m., resulting in his truck flipping on its side, TMZ reported.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the outlet.

A police spokeswoman told MMA Junkie that there were two occupants inside the truck when it overturned.

Law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ alleged that Ferguson, 39, refused to take a field sobriety test and was "very uncooperative" at the scene.

Police said Ferguson "reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes," the sources added.

Ferguson was arrested on the scene and faces a misdemeanor DUI. He could also face a license suspension because of his alleged refusal to take the field sobriety test.

He was booked into the Hollywood Community Police Station, with bond originally set at $30,000, but was later released on his own recognizance, according to MMA Junkie.

One of the cars Ferguson allegedly hit is a Mercedes owned by rapper Cash Gotti, according to TMZ.

Throughout the better part of the mid-2010s, the UFC had seen many big names grace its lightweight division, but few others could compare to the fan support that Ferguson had at his peak.

Serving as the ultimate boogeyman of the division, Ferguson's uncanny ability as a striker made him an unstoppable presence while cementing his name in the minds of fans as the man to potentially end Khabib Nurmagomedov's reign over the division.

Riding a 10-fight winning streak from 2013 to 2017, Ferguson went on to become the interim lightweight champion after forcing Kevin Lee to tap out to a triangle choke in the third round of their main event bout at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, 2017.

A unification bout with Nurmagomedov was up next on his to-do list as it was set for UFC 223 on April 7, 2018 – making it the fourth time UFC higher-ups made the fight official.

But Ferguson tearing his fibular collateral ligament after tripping over a wire during pre-fight media obligations forced him to pull out of the bout and the UFC to strip him of the belt.

The pair never met each other inside the cage due to a multitude of reasons outside of it, and with "The Eagle" fully retired, they have since been added to the list of the biggest what-if bouts in mixed martial arts history.

In his last five bouts inside the cage, Ferguson did not see the winner's circle after enduring beatdowns from Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz.

There has been no official statement from the UFC regarding Ferguson's arrest as of this writing.