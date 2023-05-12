KEY POINTS Eddie Guerrero had a great impact on the pro wrestling scene in the early 2000s

Eddie Guerrero is a name that will forever be remembered fondly by fans for his exploits both inside the ring and outside of it as he had given them many precious memories until his tragic passing in November 2005.

However, the nonstop grind of the pro wrestling industry almost pushed "Latino Heat" to call it a career earlier than expected according to real-life nephew and former WWE performer Chavo Guerrero.

"He just didn't want to be on the road anymore. He loved his family a lot. He really, really did, and he wanted to be home with his family. I remember before he passed, like 6 months before, I remember him coming to me and saying, 'I don't want to be here anymore,'" Guerrero recalled his uncle telling him on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

"I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I don't want to wrestle anymore.' I said, 'Dude, drop out and do something else.' He got really mad and said, 'What am I going to do? What else am I going to do? This is what we do. We wrestle.' I said, 'It doesn't matter. Your family life is more important. What good is it if you are away from your family all of the time?'"

At the time of his passing, Guerrero was already 38 years old and being a fully committed pro wrestler at the time was growing taxing for the lifelong star.

Much like those who belong to a prominent pro wrestling family, Guerrero followed in his brothers and father's footsteps.

Few would have thought that he was already contemplating retirement at the time as he was part of the famed SmackDown Six in the early 2000s.

Composed of the two Guerreros, Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, Edge and Rey Mysterio, these six men were responsible for bringing SmackDown to prominence from 2002 onwards and had fans create a distinction between which show they lovingly grew up with.

Those who were enamored with the hard-hitting action inside the ring gravitated to SmackDown while those who felt more attracted to the drama-filled stories became fans of Raw.

Guerrero's last match happened on the November 11 episode of SmackDown and was even booked to win the World Heavyweight Championship on the date of his death in order to give then-champion Batista injury time off.

His passing remains felt by everyone in the pro wrestling community, and many current stars have credited Guerrero for inspiring them to be pro wrestlers in the first place.

While Guerrero's legacy continues to be memorialized, the fact that he was close to calling it quits to spend more time with his family a few months before his passing is a fact that no one had known until now.