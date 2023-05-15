KEY POINTS A private detective received a bizarre request from a high school student to intercept her report card

The private detective was offered four figures to intercept the report card from his client's mailbox

Taiwan's Criminal Code punishes individuals who open sealed letters without authorization

A Taiwanese high school student afraid of backlash from her parents hired a private detective to intercept a report card with poor grades.

Hsieh Chi-po, the chief executive officer of the Lida International Credit Information, was paid four figures by an unidentified female high school student just to stop her school report card from reaching her home, Taiwanese online news outlet ETToday reported.

Hsieh recalled being told by the 18-year-old student after he grew curious about her grades, "You will vomit blood when you read it."

"A troubled schoolgirl asked us to intercept the report card that would be mailed to her home so as to salvage her youth, which may turn black and white, and stop the storm coming from her mother," Hsieh's Facebook post said.

According to the screenshots of their conversation, the female student told Hsieh where she lived, whether her building has a manager overseeing the mailbox and deliveries, when the postman usually arrives at her home, and when her family usually gets the mail.

The distressed Taiwanese student said she estimated that the report card would arrive at her home between Thursday and Friday this week.

Still curious, Hsieh asked again if he could see her report card. But the high school student replied, "You will spit out the score after reading it."

"I still want to know how miserable it is," Hsieh told the student.

Hsieh's bizarre story generated discussions among Taiwanese netizens, who wrote comments such as "My sister is rich enough to buy this kind of service," "It's about national security, we must succeed," and "Protecting the country's seedlings."

Other Taiwanese online users expressed their disapproval of the student's move and urged her to take responsibility for her grades.

But Hsieh said a troublesome love affair caused the distressed student's poor grades.

"We did try to talk sense into her," Hsieh said, Taiwan News reported.

According to the Article 315 of Taiwan's Criminal Code, "a person without reason opens or conceals a sealed letter or document" could face a punishment of a short jail term and a fine of not more than NT$9,000 or $292.

Taiwan's high school education comprises three years of compulsory education and three years of senior secondary education.

Taiwan's Ministry of Education said it included technical education and practical classes to allow students to hone skills for their future career choices.

Taiwanese senior high school students can choose what type of school they want to study. Senior secondary education includes general senior high schools, skill-based senior high schools, comprehensive senior high schools and specialized senior high schools.