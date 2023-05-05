KEY POINTS The 18-year-old girl was found dead in the pool house of her home weeks before her high school graduation

Her former boyfriend has been arrested and charged with rape

The victim was set to continue her basketball career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after an 18-year-old girl who was weeks away from graduating was found dead in her home in Moore, Oklahoma, last month.

The victim, identified as Moore High School senior Madeline Bills, was found dead in the pool house of her Moore home on April 22, KOCO reported. Police have not disclosed details of how she died.

Moore police said Bills' ex-boyfriend, Chace Cook, was arrested Monday in connection to the case. He was taken into custody in Chicago at a basic training camp for the Navy and will be extradited back to Oklahoma, Fox 23 reported.

Authorities were able to obtain video evidence showing her former boyfriend jumping the fence to the pool house, according to an affidavit cited by Fox 23.

Cook's DNA was collected from the scene. Police said the suspect's phone had multiple videos of himself with Bills taken on the night she died.

One of the videos, police said, showed Cook sexually assaulting Bills while she appeared to be unconscious.

Cook has been charged with first-degree rape, and additional charges are possible pending the results of the medical examiner's report, police said.

Bills' family reportedly told Moore police that the teen girl's bedroom was in the pool house separate from the main home, but she had thought of moving because of the suspect.

"She was so scared of him that she talked to friends about going into the main residence and not staying in the pool house," Moore Police Lt. Wes Yost told KWTV.

Bills was a standout on the Moore High School basketball team and had been set to play for the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College women's basketball team.

Upon learning of Bills' death, the college issued a statement on her passing.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, teammates, teachers and friends during this difficult time," the college said in the statement. "She was truly loved and will be missed by all that knew her."

Bills was set to graduate from Moore High School on May 23.

According to an obituary, Bills had "made an incredible impact on many lives."

"She had a personality that would light up any room. Early on, she learned the value of giving back. She found great joy in giving and making friends special, homemade gifts. She strove to see the good in people," the obituary read.

It continued, "Madeline would adopt all animals in the shelter if it were an option. She was an advocate for others, especially those that had their own challenges in life. Madeline had an uncanny ability to bring truth to light, which was astonishing for a person of her age."