He was arrested on charges including possession of child pornography

A 38-year-old coach at a high school in Janesville, Wisconsin, has been arrested after a recording device was found in a girls' locker room, police said.

School officials learned about the incident Friday when Sean Jauch, the resource officer at Janesville Craig High School, was notified of a personal recording device discovered in one of the girls' locker rooms, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.

After an investigation by the police and high school staff, authorities alleged that the owner of the recording device is Brian Kitzman, a coach for various sports in the athletic programs at Janesville Craig High School, the police department said.

Kitzman is accused of hiding the recording device in the girls' locker room and filming students.

He was charged with possession of child pornography, violation of privacy of a person under the age of 18, and representations depicting nudity of a person under the age of 18.

He was held at the Rock County Jail as he waited for his first court appearance.

As of this writing, the case remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be revealed when Janesville police chief David Moore and Janesville School District superintendent Mark Holzman hold a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. at Moore's conference room.

This comes weeks after a 36-year-old former high school basketball coach was arrested and charged in California over alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Gabriel Chavez, of Chatsworth, was arrested on April 19 on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Chavez, who volunteered for several youth programs across the Los Angeles area, allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor" while he was working as a coach at Granada Hills Charter High School in L.A., the LAPD said.

His employment at the school was terminated back in January.

Police released a photo of Chavez in the hope that potential additional victims or people who may have witnessed him engaging in inappropriate behavior would come forward.

On Wednesday, a coach and teacher at a high school in Linden, Texas, was also arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, KETK reported.

He was identified as 36-year-old Karlton Rashad Davis, a coach and Spanish teacher at Linden-Kildare High School.

Davis was arrested after the Hughes Springs Police Department put up a wanted notice on Facebook.

The Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement obtained by the outlet, "In response to the recent allegations made against an LKCISD employee, we want to ensure our parents and community know that the district took swift action. As soon as the initial accusation was made, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and has not been on campus or in contact with students or staff since that time."

The school district added that the allegations "were made outside of our district and did not involve a current or former student of LKCISD nor do any of those involved live in our community."