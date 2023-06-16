KEY POINTS Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung will have their hands full against each other

Holloway and Jung have had wildly different outings in their recent bouts

Road To UFC Season 2's semifinals will also take place on that weekend

The UFC heading to Southeast Asia on August 26 as the Singapore Indoor Stadium will play host to UFC Fight Night where Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung are headed towards a striking masterclass of epic proportions.

The No. 2-ranked featherweight in Holloway has not seen the loss column within the division in nearly 10 years, outside of his three defeats at the hands of current champion Alexander Volkanovski–that loss being to the then-up-and-coming Conor McGregor in 2013.

In his most recent matches, Holloway came away with three unanimous decision victories to Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez and Arnold Allen to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at a high level.

Widely recognized by fans as the arguable greatest featherweight ever, "Blessed" holds the division's record for most wins (20) and most finishes (10) while also setting the UFC record for total strikes landed at 3,366 plus the first-ever fighter to land at least 3,000 significant strikes in UFC history.

As for the No.7-ranked Jung, this will mark his first bout inside the cage after suffering a fourth-round TKO in April 2022 at the hands of Volkanovski for his second shot at UFC gold since joining the promotion–the first being, ironically enough, a fourth-round TKO to then-champ Jose Aldo.

Jung, 36, earned his way to a title shot after pulling off the unanimous decision victory against Dan Ige which was his bounce-back victory following a loss to then-featherweight monster Brian Ortega.

"We can't wait to put on another thrilling event for our loyal fans in Singapore and showcase this dynamic city. With two future UFC Hall Of Famers facing each other for the first time, this card promises to be one for the ages. We are thankful for STB's (Singapore Tourism Board) continued support," UFC senior vice president and head of Asia Kevin Chang said in a press release.

More bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks to support the card.

Additionally, the Singapore Indoor Stadium will also serve as the battleground for mixed martial arts' next up-and-coming stars as the semifinals of Road to UFC Season 2 is set to happen a day after the Holloway-versus-Jung-bannered event.

A total of 16 men, four fighters in each of the four weight classes, are heading to Singapore following their stellar performances in the opening round to secure their spots in the hopes of receiving a UFC contract by coming out on top of their respective weight divisions.