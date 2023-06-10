KEY POINTS Regian Eersel knocked out Dmitry Menshikov in just 46 seconds

Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling title

Four fighters left the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with $50,000 performance bonuses

ONE Fight Night 11 provided an exciting night of fights in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling with Regian Eersel's 46-second defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai title against Dmitry Menshikov earmarking the event.

Eersel left the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with the victory as he caught Menshikov on the temple with a short-left hook that sent the Russian stumbling on his feet and forced referee Olivier Coste to call for the bell.

With the victory, "The Immortal" extended his winning streak to 22 and pocketed a $50,000 performance bonus for his troubles.

In the co-main event, a grappling masterclass was witnessed by fans as Kade Ruotolo put up his ONE lightweight submission grappling title against Tommy Langaker.

Langaker was the first to strike as he was able to score with a heel hook attempt on the champion, which referee Vitor Shaolin confirmed, but Ruotolo's all-out aggression led to him evening it up with what appeared to be a straight ankle lock.

After a frenetic pace in the final three minutes of the 10-minute affair, judges awarded the win to the champion and Ruotolo confirmed his MMA plans.

"What's next? Whoever wants it really. I'm really looking towards MMA, to be honest with you. MMA is really in my heart... Definitely, I want to get MMA coming up by the end of the year for sure," Ruotolo mentioned.

Just ahead of the headliners, No. 3-ranked mixed martial arts (MMA) featherweight Ilya Freymanov claimed a first-round rear-naked choke victory over ONE Warriors Series product Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg despite being rocked early in the round.

Freymanov was also handed a $50,000 performance bonus for the win.

No. 1-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxer Superbon Singha Mawynn also proved that he has returned to form with a great head-kick knockout of No. 5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan.

For how easy he made it look, Superbon claimed a $50,000 performance bonus.

Prior to that, Mansur Malachiev sunk in a D'arce choke late in the first round to defeat Jeremy Miado in a strawweight MMA bout.

Kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken's quest to challenge for the ONE lightweight kickboxing title ended in disappointment as Arian Sadikovic claimed the win via unanimous decision.

Fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium also witnessed No. 4-ranked Kwon Won Il landed the first finish of the night as he claimed a TKO win over No. 5-ranked Artem Belakh.

Kwon also received his own $50,000 performance bonus for ONE Fight Night 11, making it a total of four fighters to have received some extra cash for their wins.

Italy's Martine Michieletto had her promotional debut in the form of a come-from-behind unanimous decision victory against Amber Kitchen In a catchweight Muay Thai bout set at 129.25lbs after both women failed to make weight.

In the opening fights of the night, flyweights Hu Yong came away with a split decision victory against Woo Sung Hoon.

On the other hand, heavyweight kickboxer Rade Opacic avenged his loss to Guto Inocente.