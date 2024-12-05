A popular home shopping channel has issued a recall of over 1 million oven mitts after receiving reports of insufficient heat protection causing minor burns.

Since their launch in August 2018, the Temp-tations Oven Gloves were marketed as reliable kitchen accessories, sold through QVC's television and online platforms, ABC 27 reported.

However, customers began reporting issues with heat resistance, leading to an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

On December 4, 2024, QVC announced a recall of over 1.1 million oven mitts after receiving several complaints, including 92 minor burns.

The recall affects gloves sold in various colors and styles, including bundled kitchen sets.

Customers are urged to stop using the gloves immediately and contact QVC for a refund.

