KEY POINTS A man in Canada, 22, shot a suspected robber in his home Monday

The suspect, accused of attacking the man's mother, died at the scene

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing

Canadian authorities have filed charges against a man who fatally shot a suspected home intruder over the weekend.

Police in Halton, Ontario slapped a second-degree murder charge against resident Ali Mian, 22, in connection to the incident that occurred Sunday.

A group of individuals approached Mian's Milton home at around 5 a.m. that day with the intent of committing a robbery, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said in a statement.

One of the intruders broke into the residence and attacked Mian's mother, his lawyer, Jag Virk, said.

Shots were fired during the encounter, and one of the suspected intruders was pronounced dead at the scene, the HRPS said. The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

Three other suspects fled the scene in what was believed to be a light-colored Dodge Charger with a sunroof and black wheels, according to the force.

Two individuals were later arrested when authorities arrived.

Mian was charged with murder, while a man named Rosario Clarke, 20, faced a count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and breaking and entering.

Both were scheduled to appear in Milton Court Tuesday.

Mian, who shot the suspected intruder once, did not intend to kill them, according to Virk.

"He is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder," the lawyer claimed, according to a report by Canadian broadcaster CP24.

"[Mian] shouldn't be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home," he added.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, according to police.

Investigators have reportedly advised residents to see a "continued police presence" in the area throughout the investigation.

Detectives are currently looking for information regarding the three outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

They can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the website www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

In a similar story from more than a month ago, an Ohio homeowner fatally stabbed a man who attempted to break into his family's residence.