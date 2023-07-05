KEY POINTS Sources reveal Tyler Breeze to be earning from his appearances on UpUpDownDown

Breeze was released by WWE in 2021 only to be brought back later specifically for the YouTube channel

The former WWE star is also currently a trainer at WWE's Performance Center

Former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze has not been a full-time performer for any company since being released in June 2021, though he does continue to get money from the company.

Fightful Select recently reported that Breeze has been brought back in the fold under a new role, but there may be an ulterior motive as to why they decided to ensure he stays.

"Fightful Select has learned that Tyler Breeze has been under a deal with WWE specifically tied to the UpUpDownDown brand for quite some time. We have not learned if the deal has any wrestling provisions or restrictions associated with it, outside of a WWE source saying that it does prevent him from appearing on AEW (All Elite Wrestling) programming," the report read.

For those not in the know, UpUpDownDown, UUDD for short, is a gaming-centric YouTube channel that was started by current WWE performer and famed New Day member Xavier Woods alongside Breeze.

The pair would go on to become the main faces of the channel and would build a cult following of their own, especially when UUDD started having its own internal storylines–mimicking that of the pro wrestling business.

Fans have long wondered how Breeze, who had been with the company since 2010, was able to appear on the channel sporadically despite being released, plus Woods' reveal in May 2021 that UUDD is owned by WWE, confirmed the aforementioned report.

In October 2022, Breeze confirmed that WWE had brought him back as a trainer at the Performance Center.

Moreover, Fightful Select also revealed that "he was several steps ahead of his wrestling career as far as preparing himself for life outside it," citing his recently established pro wrestling school along with "several smart real estate investments."

The pro wrestling school in question is Flatbacks Wrestling in Apopka, Florida, which he co-owns with former NXT star and current AEW performer Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger in WWE).

Longtime supporters of the industry would note that there is little to no security of tenure for those working in the mid-card and low-card even though being a popular hit with the crowd.

WWE's releases during the height of the pandemic, which Breeze was a victim of, have pointed to that.

Although he is no longer an active WWE competitor, Breeze has done well for himself within an industry that has a high turnover rate and his "Battle of the Brands" series with Woods on UUDD continues to be a major favorite–both for fans of the channel and of the former NXT Tag Team Champion.