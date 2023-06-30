KEY POINTS LA Knight is a minus-325 favorite to win the men's Money In The Bank match

Iyo Sky is a massive favorite to win the women's Money In The Bank match

Both stars have grown to become fan favorites since debuting on the main roster

The 2023 Money In The Bank pay-per-view is set to take place this Saturday, July 1 at the famed O2 Arena in London, England and oddsmakers see Iyo Sky and LA Knight winning the show's namesake matches.

According to BetOnline, Knight is a minus-325 favorite while Sky's odds at winning is currently set at an overwhelming minus-600 and it makes a ton of sense for them to be viewed as such.

Knight, 40, has been a mainstay on WWE television since he made his main roster debut in January 2022, though it was not entirely viewed as a success as he was repackaged and renamed to Max Dupri–the villainous manager of "Knight Model Management" which was later renamed to "Maximum Male Models."

He would then be reverted to his NXT persona and break him away from the stable that featured Mace and Mansoor (stylized as "ma.çé" and "mån.sôör" respectively) and former NXT standout Sofia Cromwell (now going by Maxxine Dupri).

Soon after, Knight would go on to have a short program with Ricochet before having a notably short feud with Bray Wyatt that culminated in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble this past January.

Knight then made an instant connection to the audience, and many fans believed him to be the second coming of Attitude Era legends The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as he put in work during his promos and in matches.

Knight would go on to book his spot in the Men's Money In The Bank match by defeating Montez Ford on the June 2 episode of SmackDown and will take on the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest and social media star Logan Paul.

As for Sky, the former NXT Women's Champion made her way to the main roster alongside Dakota Kai to form Damage CTRL with Bayley at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in July 2022.

Initially an unpopular move with fans, it can be understood as WWE's way of easing the two former NXT standouts into becoming a more recognizable face for main roster-only fans since NXT was seen as a niche TV product at the time.

The faction did its job then in establishing Kai and Sky as formidable competitors performing as heels on the main roster, with the Japan-born star taking on the likes of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Candice LeRae and Becky Lynch.

But with Damage CTRL ripe for a breakup, WWE handpicking Sky to win the Money In The Bank briefcase for a chance to claim a main roster women's title at any moment she chooses, it is likely that higher-ups are going for the time-tested pupil-versus-teacher storyline between her and Bayley.

Should she win the briefcase, it puts her on the fast track to a program with Asuka whom she has had duels on the microphone a couple of times already on the main roster—a matchup that is expected to propel Sky even further into the stratosphere.

Sky will be sharing the ring with Lynch, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus in the Women's Money In The Bank match.