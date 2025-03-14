I-2-I Solutions, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) specializing in the operation, maintenance, and improvement of government facilities, has officially expanded into water testing. With a growing portfolio of government contracts, the company is now focusing on ensuring water quality and safety in federal buildings, medical facilities, and beyond. This latest move aligns with I-2-I's mission to provide high-quality, reliable services while reinforcing its expertise in environmental compliance and facility management for both the federal government and state governments.

Founded by David Finch and Daniel Lynam, I-2-I Solutions is playing a critical role in supporting the operational efficiency of government agencies. From staffing and administrative support to facility maintenance and medical services, the company has carved out a niche as a dependable government contractor.

Finch, a 100% disabled veteran, brings nearly four decades of corporate and government contracting experience. Before co-founding I-2-I Solutions, Finch built and sold a successful construction company focused on VA hospitals and Corps of Engineers projects. His military background instilled in him a warrior ethos, a keen sense of risk management, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. "I didn't anticipate starting I-2-I. It wasn't in my game plan," Finch says. "But the opportunity presented itself, and we built a company that government agencies can trust—one that understands regulations and delivers on every contract."

Finch refers to himself as an "intrapreneur" rather than an entrepreneur, having played a role in launching multiple companies, including insurance firms in the Cayman Islands. His corporate background—working with businesses of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to site contractors—gave him the strategic insight to identify inefficiencies and build a metrics-driven organization.

While Finch brings high-level strategy and corporate expertise, Lynam, I-2-I's President, is the detail-oriented force behind the company's proposal process. In government contracting, success hinges on precision, and Lynam ensures that every proposal meets exacting performance work statement (PWS) requirements. "In government contracting, if you miss a period, your proposal can be thrown out," Finch explains. "That's why we take an extremely thorough approach. It's our attention to detail that sets us apart."

Unlike many contractors that undercut bids to win contracts, I-2-I Solutions prioritizes value over being the lowest bidder. Finch emphasizes that quality service should take precedence over cost-cutting: "The cheapest isn't always the best. If you pay a little more for expertise and reliability, the results last longer. That's what we bring to the table."

I-2-I Solutions' decision to expand into water testing wasn't random—it was data-driven. As the company analyzed its contracts, Finch and Lynam realized they had accumulated a significant number of water-related government projects. This prompted them to create a dedicated water testing division, hiring a project manager and compliance specialists to ensure rigorous execution.

The company is now providing advanced sampling for Legionella bacteria, potable and non-potable water system testing, and environmental compliance monitoring to meet federal standards.

Looking ahead, I-2-I Solutions plans to build or acquire a certified laboratory to conduct in-house testing. While laboratory certification is a lengthy process, Finch sees it as a strategic move for vertical integration. "We want to control costs and provide better service by running our own lab," Finch states. "Eventually, we won't just do Legionella testing—we'll expand into other areas like oil testing and environmental analysis."

At its core, I-2-I Solutions thrives on the strength of its team. The company has brought on seasoned government contracting professionals, a project manager, and a QA/QC specialist to ensure the flawless execution of contracts. This structured approach gives government officials direct points of contact, streamlining problem resolution and ensuring compliance.

Finch credits the company's success to the partnership with Lynam. "I was President and CEO of my last company, Talon Veteran Services Inc. Now, as the CEO of I-2-I, I am pulling all my expertise into the company strategies.

Daniel, on the other hand, as the President, is working in conjunction with me to build the company. We balance each other well—with a combined 40 years of experience in the government contracting space—and that is the success of our company. We understand the depth of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR)."

With decades of experience, a strong government contracting reputation, and a new water testing division, I-2-I Solutions is poised for continued growth as it seeks to specialize in other areas. As the company deepens its expertise in environmental compliance, it remains committed to its founding principles: delivering high-quality services, fostering strong government relationships, and maintaining the discipline and work ethic that come from military service.

"We're not just another contractor," Finch concludes. "We're a company the government doesn't have to worry about because we are a performing contractor that delivers expertise, reliability, and value every time. As our motto says: If you have a need, we have a solution."

