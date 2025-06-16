Israeli officials have claimed significant success in halting a major Iranian rocket offensive, stating that roughly half of Iran's planned missile launches were thwarted. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the strikes on Iranian military infrastructure have "delayed Iran's nuclear ambitions by a long, long time." He described Iran's leadership as "very weak," adding that while regime change is not Israel's goal, it wouldn't be surprising if the attacks contributed to such an outcome.

Explosions were reported in Tehran during Netanyahu's press conference. A senior Israeli military spokesperson claimed that Israeli forces had established "full air supremacy" over the Iranian capital and had destroyed two fighter jets allegedly involved in attacks against Israeli aircraft.

Israeli forces reported the destruction of over 120 ground-to-ground missile launchers in central Iran—allegedly a third of Iran's total capacity. In anticipation of further strikes, Israeli authorities issued evacuation warnings to an estimated 330,000 people in key areas of Tehran, including state-run facilities, police headquarters, and several hospitals.

Iran confirmed the launch of around 100 missiles in response and vowed additional retaliation. In a public message, Iran's supreme leadership signaled determination to continue what it calls a justified response to Israeli strikes on its military and nuclear sites.

On the fourth day of intensifying exchanges, Israel's northern city of Haifa experienced power outages after its oil refinery's power station was hit by an Iranian missile. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Israel responded with targeted attacks against Revolutionary Guard positions and Quds Force command centers in Tehran. Military officials emphasized that these strikes significantly undermined Iran's ability to launch further ballistic missiles.

Despite these efforts, Iranian missile strikes impacted several cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Tamra, and Bat Yam, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more. Nationwide, the attacks have resulted in 24 fatalities and over 600 injuries. Emergency services continue to evacuate residents from damaged residential areas.

Since the start of the escalation, approximately 350 ballistic missiles have been launched from Iran toward Israel, according to military estimates. Authorities continue to urge the public to follow shelter-in-place directives during missile alerts.

With tensions high, civilian protection measures remain in force, including school closures and a ban on public gatherings. Officials indicated that the current safety protocols will be reviewed in the coming days as the situation develops.