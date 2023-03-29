KEY POINTS Seo Hee Ham added another dominant win to her strong resume

The South Korean expected Itsuki Hirata to come out aggressive

She is next in line for an atomweight title shot

Seo Hee Ham finally met fellow atomweight star Itsuki Hirata inside the cage at ONE Fight Night 8 over the weekend, and it served as a way for the South Korean sensation to finally move on.

"I feel really good about the win. Originally, there was a bit of negative sentiment, but after [the fight] she made weight, I was very happy for her and I was proud of her. It was a good match. I'm happy that it's over and I'm happy that I won," a relieved Ham told the media after the event.

Fight fans would remember that their bout was initially scheduled as part of the undercard of ONE 163 last November.

However, that bout fell through after "Android 18" failed the pre-fight hydration test three times which rendered her weigh-in, which she also failed null and void.

An incensed Ham, 36, would take to social media to berate the "irresponsible" Hirata for not living up to her end of the bargain as the South Korean passed both tests with flying colors.

With them headed to ONE Fight Night 8, Ham again easily cleared everything and when it was announced that Hirata was also good to go, an elated "Hamzzang" thanked the Japanese star.

Many had expected it to be a barn-burner of a match, but Ham easily dominated the bout as she stuffed Hirata's offense from the get-go while landing some big strikes of her own and cruised to a unanimous decision victory–extending her winning streak to nine.

When asked about whether she expected a feisty Hirata, 23, to show up in the cage, Ham had the following to say.

"A lot of things were said and a lot of fire was shot in my direction from Itsuki Hirata, so I did expect her to come out with a little bit more fire and energy. But as you saw, I understood that it's very, very difficult to get a very exciting fight just by my own efforts," Ham stated through a translator.

The No. 2-ranked atomweight has since been confirmed by company head honcho Chatri Sityodtong to be next in line for a title shot after effectively cleaning out the whole division, but it remains to be seen whether it will be against lineal champion Angela Lee or for an interim title due to the tragedy that befell the Lee family in December.

Ham's strong striking ability has carried her thus far into her career, and with the flashes of brilliance she showcased on the ground against Hirata, she certainly has earned her spot to fight for a world title.