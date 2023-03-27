KEY POINTS Maurice Abevi will make his ONE Championship debut against lightweight Halil Amir

Isi Fitikefu will look to pick up his first win under the promotion versus Valmir Da Silva

Dayane Cardoso faces a rejuvenated Meng Bo in a strawweight fight

ONE Fight Night 9 in Bangkok, Thailand is happening on April 22 (April 21 in the United States) with 10 fights slated to take place.

The main event is set to feature Nong-O Hama's defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship against British challenger Jonathan Haggerty.

As for the co-headliner, lightweight Halil Amir will have the responsibility of welcoming Swiss fighter Maurice Abevi to the Singapore-based combat sports promotion in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

Amir made his own explosive debut at ONE Fight Night 2 in October 2022 by pulling off the victory over former ONE lightweight title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin via TKO early in the second round–his seventh in eight fights.

Abevi is not someone to overlook though since he is also a prolific finisher with three submission wins and three knockouts to his name, which makes this bout a possible show-stealer.

Another MMA fight poised to bring the fireworks are welterweights Isi Fitikefu and Valmir Da Silva, both of whom made their debuts for ONE Championship last year.

Fitikefu pushed Kyrgyzstan's Ruslan Emilbek Uulu to his absolute limit and was nearing a win, but the judges called it a split decision victory in favor of the latter.

Staring across him this April, Da Silva has already had two ONE Championship fights under his belt, splitting his assignments after falling by knockout to Zebaztian Kadestam in February 2022 before bouncing back with a submission win over Jin Tae Ho five months later.

Strawweight veteran Meng Bo will also step inside the cage once again as she takes on Brazil's Dayane Cardoso–both of whom won their last bouts by knockout.

Muay Thai fans will also have a lot to look forward to on the card as there are three such fights on the card.

Thailand's Black Panther (real name Worawit Madadam) will look to bounce back from his first-round knockout loss last March 17 with a big win against Jacob Smith, while No. 5-ranked bantamweight kickboxer Ferrari Fairtex takes on the No. 4-rated Felipe Lobo under the Muay Thai rules in the featherweight division.

In the bantamweight Muay Thai bracket, Han Zi Hao will be up against Asa "The American Ninja" Ten Pow of the United States.

Other bouts on the card are atomweights Julie Mezabarba and Denice Zamboanga, ranked strawweights Bokang Masunyane and Hiroba Minowa, plus Jhanlo Sangiao finally fighting Matias Farinelli.

The full fight card is as follows: