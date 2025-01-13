President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea is set to receive an annual pay raise despite being actively suspended after placing the country under martial law.

Yoon's annual salary will be increased to 262.6 million won, a 3% increase from the salary he was previously receiving. This increase is typical for government officials, reported BBC.

In December, President Yoon attempted to declare martial law in an unannounced television address around 10:30 p.m. local time. His decree also outlawed political activities, including protests, rallies and actions by political parties, according to Yonhap news agency.

The decree resulted in furious legislators forcing their way into parliament late at night just hours after the televised address to vote against Yoon's presidential decree, nullifying it.

Yoon himself announced he would lift the order by 4:30 a.m. the next day, on Dec. 3.

Several members of Yoon's own party then turned against him, with the National Assembly voting to impeach him shortly after. Though he is actively suspended, he will remain in government until the nation's constitutional court approves his impeachment.

Social media users took to online platforms to express their shock at Yoon's wage increase, pointing out that it was almost double the increase of the national minimum wage.

"Minimum wage increased by 1.7% while [Yoon gets] 3% for what?" wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Yoon has been preoccupied with attempting to thwart efforts to investigate him for abuse of power and allegedly attempting to incite insurrection. In fact, his security stopped investigators from making contact with him at his presidential residence earlier this month.

Authorities have stated that attempts to arrest Yoon will be sure to avoid. "any casualties or bloodshed"

Originally published by Latin Times.