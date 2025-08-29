Indonesian police fired tear gas Friday at hundreds of protesters rallying in the capital over the death of a motorcycle taxi driver, hours after the country's president promised to investigate the incident.

Clashes between protesters and police broke out on Thursday over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.

The police response to the protests drew strong criticism after videos circulated on social media showing a black tactical vehicle running over a man.

President Prabowo Subianto promised Friday to investigate the death of gig motorcycle driver Affan Kurniawan, expressing "deepest condolences and sympathy" on behalf of the government.

"I have ordered the last night's incident to be thoroughly and transparently investigated, and that the officers involved be held accountable," he said in a statement.

The government will take "the strongest possible actions" if officers are found to have acted against proper conduct and prevailing regulations, he added.

Hundreds of protesters massed at the paramilitary police unit's Jakarta headquarters on Friday afternoon to rally against the driver's death when police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

The day before, hundreds rallied near the Indonesian parliament over issues including hefty pay for lawmakers, whose monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah (US$3,034) is nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

Labour groups had also protested earlier, demanding better pay and for the government to take action against recent mass layoffs of workers.

Hundreds of drivers gathered near the police mobile brigade headquarters in Jakarta on Friday, demanding accountability for Kurniawan's death.

Authorities are questioning seven officers in connection with the incident, Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters.

Further protests are planned for Friday, with university students to hold a rally near the Jakarta police headquarters.

The protests are an early challenge for Prabowo, who has pledged fast, state-driven growth to transform Southeast Asia's largest economy into a major global powerhouse.

But some of his policies, including widespread budget cuts announced this year to fund his flagship free meal programme for schoolchildren and a new sovereign wealth fund, have sparked public discontent.