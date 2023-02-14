KEY POINTS Russia is constantly making efforts to amp up its military arsenal

There are concerns of a fresh new invasion in Ukraine as the war completes one year

Meanwhile, US officials told Ukrainian authorities war was reaching a pivotal point

A Russian defense manufacturer has claimed they were developing a camouflage kit, which was capable of making a soldier "literally invisible to the enemy," as it can evade thermal imagers.

The kit consists of "special fabrics and dyes" that will help the material adapt its color to shifting surroundings, CJSC Cuirass CEO Vladimir Kormushin told RIA Novosti.

"We are striving to provide the soldiers with such a disguise that could make them literally invisible to the enemy," Kormushin told the Russian state-owned outlet. "Today we are tasked with sheltering servicemen in various wavelength ranges, including thermal imaging. This can be achieved thanks to the emergence of new special materials."

However, International Business Times could not independently confirm this claim.

The latest news comes months after Moscow announced its plans to develop the next-generation armor suit in order to help increase soldiers' survivability, especially against small weapons.

Russia is constantly making efforts to amp up its military arsenal after suffering huge losses in the Ukraine invasion.

There have been reports that thousands of soldiers will be mobilized to Ukraine in preparation for a fresh attack as the one-year anniversary of the invasion nears.

Earlier this week, a Ukrainian military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Foreign Policy that Russia has started preparing for a "new, huge invasion" in Ukraine, which would likely happen in the next 10 days.

Russian occupiers have prepared 1,800 tanks, 3,950 armored vehicles, 2,700 artillery systems, 810 multiple-rocket-launch systems, 400 fighter jets, and 300 helicopters for the new operation.

"It's much bigger than what took place in the first wave," the Ukrainian military official said. "They are not paying attention to any casualties or losses."

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook that Russia has lost more than 139,000 soldiers, 3,286 tanks, 6,500 armored combat vehicles, 2,299 artillery systems and 2,011 drones in the war against Ukraine since its beginning.

U.S. officials have also told Ukrainian authorities the war was reaching a pivotal point.

"It feels like we are playing for a long war," Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security told the Washington Post. "I think it's at odds with what so many people would hope for, that we're actually trying to help Ukraine win militarily."