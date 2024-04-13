Iran Launches Dozens Of Drones Toward Israel, Brings Region To Brink Of Conflict
Iran has launched a swarm of drones towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens and widespread fear of all-out conflict. Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, confirmed the impending attack, stating that the drones are only "hours away" from Israeli soil.
The move follows simmering hostilities after the killing of Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi in an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus. Hagari's confirmation came after hours of speculation, intensifying anxiety throughout the region.
Updates:
1:14 CEST - Explosions illuminate the night sky as air raid sirens sound across the country. The first wave of the attack has reached Israel, targeting key cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Dimona, home to Israel's nuclear facility, The Guardian reported.
1:29 CEST - Air travel is disrupted across the region as neighboring countries shut down their airspace. Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon announce temporary closures, while Israel closes its own airspace. United Airlines cancels flights to Tel Aviv, and a flight from Moscow to Tehran is diverted.
1:37 CEST - Egypt calls for restraint amidst escalating tensions, urging all parties to avoid further instability. Diplomatic efforts intensify to contain the crisis and prevent further escalation, a Daily News Egypt report said.
1:51 CEST - US President Joe Biden monitors the situation closely, convening with his national security team. The US embassy in Jerusalem advises government employees to seek shelter. The UK condemns Iran's actions and deploys additional Royal Air Force assets in support of Israel.
2:00 CEST - The Israeli military reports over 100 explosive-laden drones launched by Iran. Reports of missile launches add to the chaos. The US House of Representatives prepares to address the situation, vowing support for Israel and accountability for Iran.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Asia-Pacific Gets New Weapon In Fight Against Drug-resistant TB
-
Ohtani Translator Case Shines Light On Insatiable Gambler
-
Fewer Showers, Less Laundry, As Water Cuts Hit Bogota
-
Stretched Valuations, Interest Rate Expectations, Make Stocks Vulnerable To Sell-offs
-
Funding Shortfall Threatens Internet Access For Millions Of Low-Income Americans
-
Modi Woos South In Bid For Pan-India Ride To Power
-
Japanese Astronaut To Be First Non-American To Set Foot On Moon
-
Joy, Relief As Senegal Ferry Link With Isolated South Resumes
-
What's Behind The Spate Of Recent Incidents On Boeing Planes?
-
Romanian Ex-prisoners Fight To Save Memory Of Former Communist Jails