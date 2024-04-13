Iran has launched a swarm of drones towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens and widespread fear of all-out conflict. Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, confirmed the impending attack, stating that the drones are only "hours away" from Israeli soil.

The move follows simmering hostilities after the killing of Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi in an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus. Hagari's confirmation came after hours of speculation, intensifying anxiety throughout the region.

Updates:

1:14 CEST - Explosions illuminate the night sky as air raid sirens sound across the country. The first wave of the attack has reached Israel, targeting key cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Dimona, home to Israel's nuclear facility, The Guardian reported.

1:29 CEST - Air travel is disrupted across the region as neighboring countries shut down their airspace. Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon announce temporary closures, while Israel closes its own airspace. United Airlines cancels flights to Tel Aviv, and a flight from Moscow to Tehran is diverted.

1:37 CEST - Egypt calls for restraint amidst escalating tensions, urging all parties to avoid further instability. Diplomatic efforts intensify to contain the crisis and prevent further escalation, a Daily News Egypt report said.

1:51 CEST - US President Joe Biden monitors the situation closely, convening with his national security team. The US embassy in Jerusalem advises government employees to seek shelter. The UK condemns Iran's actions and deploys additional Royal Air Force assets in support of Israel.

2:00 CEST - The Israeli military reports over 100 explosive-laden drones launched by Iran. Reports of missile launches add to the chaos. The US House of Representatives prepares to address the situation, vowing support for Israel and accountability for Iran.