Dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi makes his first appearance at an international film festival in 15 years at Cannes on Tuesday with a story about political prisoners trying to get their own back on their jailers.

Panahi was banned from making films and has been repeatedly detained since 2009 over his gritty, social dramas, considered subversive by the Islamic republic's regime.

His new film, "It Was Just An Accident" -- which is in the running for Cannes's top prize -- uses humour to point up injustice, he said in the run-up to the premiere.

The director said his own time in prison helped colour the wry tale.

Panahi, 64, told Screen magazine: "One of the characteristics of the Iranian people is their humour. This regime has been trying for over four decades now to impose on Iranians tragedy, tears and suffering but the Iranians always come up with humour and jokes."

The acclaimed director has repeatedly skirted the ban on him by shooting in secret, including 2022's "No Bears", which screened at the Venice film festival and won a special jury prize there while he was in jail.

"Although I am not banned any more, it didn't really change my actual situation. I still had to work illegally," he told Screen.

A source close to the filmmaker, who asked not to be named, said his latest film had been shot in secret and had no government funding.

Panahi posted a picture of himself on Instagram at an airport on Sunday, saying: "The travellers are on their way."

Cannes has a long history of supporting independent Iranian filmmakers, who often face legal problems and intimidation from Iranian authorities.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, another Cannes favourite who has been imprisoned twice, fled the country last year under the threat of a new eight-year jail sentence.

A second Iranian film is competing in the top Cannes competition this year -- "Mother and Child" by Saeed Roustaee.

Roustaee was sentenced to six months in prison for the screening of his film "Leila's Brothers" in Cannes in 2022 but his latest production has drawn criticism from some exiled directors.

The film's screening in Cannes has been hailed by Iranian state media, including the state news agency IRNA.

Rasoulof has defended Roustaee, telling Variety there's a "clear distinction between the propaganda films of the Islamic republic and the films that are made under the constraints of censorship".

Panahi's appearance comes at one of the most political Cannes for many years, dominated by protest over the war in Gaza, sexual politics and US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on movies from "foreign lands".

Tensions have even spilled over onto the red carpet with a ban on too-revealing "naked dresses" and "voluminous" trains that take up too much space.

And on Monday night a tense exchange with a photographer took some of the joy from Hollywood star Denzel Washington's lifetime achievement award.

The surprise honorary Palme d'Or was handed to Washington, 70, at the premiere of his latest film with New York director Spike Lee, "Highest 2 Lowest" -- the first time the actor has appeared at the festival.

"It's a total surprise. I'm so emotional," Washington said, according to a member of the audience.

The photographer appeared to grab the actor by the arm as he posed in front of a bank of cameras.

Washington shook him off and then pointed his finger at him and appeared to say "Stop it" a number of times, videos showed.

But despite the awkward incident, Washington's mood was no doubt lifted by the rave reviews of his and Lee's film.

Loosely adapted from a Japanese master Akira Kurosawa's 1963 classic, "High and Low", the Hollywood Reporter said the film had "wit, high style and kinetic energy to burn".

The Guardian praised Washington's "magnificent form" in the movie, saying he played a music mogul with "grinning monarchical assurance".

The film festival runs till Saturday.