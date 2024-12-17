A former dog groomer is expected to remain trapped in Dubai to face charges after posting a negative review about his former employer on Google.

Craig Ballentine was detained at Abu Dhabi airport over a review he left about a Dubai-based dog grooming salon where he had previously worked.

His family said, "What started out as a holiday to catch up with friends for Craig has turned out to be a living nightmare."

He was picked up on October 13 after his former boss reported him for illegally absconding.

Ballentine was charged with slander.

He is not allowed to leave the United Arab Emirates as he fights the case.

The family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for his defense.

"The burdening costs are crippling and any help will be greatly appreciated," they wrote.

Any leftover money will be donated to the advocacy group Detained in Dubai,

Radha Stirling is the founder and is representing Ballentine.

"The Australian woman who opened this case against Craig could drop it at any time. He deleted the review and even apologized in a mercy bid but she seems keen to weaponize the UAE justice system and have him locked up," Stirling said.

"Complainants can be vindictive or in many instances, are seeking financial payouts to drop criminal cases. It's quite ugly but the practice is rewarded and therefore encouraged."

Ballentine's next court date is in February, meaning he can't leave the country over the holidays.

Another recent case in Dubai has raised international concern. A British teen was sentenced to jail for having consensual sex with a British girl while on vacation in Dubai.