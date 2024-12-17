A Russian woman has been arrested for trying to flee the US once again after she was already arrested earlier this month for attempting to sneak onto a Delta Airlines flight from New York to Paris.

Svetlana Dali, 57, allegedly cut her GPS ankle monitor off Monday and then attempted to take a Greyhound Bus into Canada from Buffalo, New York. A friend she was supposed to be staying with in Philadelphia reportedly found her discarded ankle monitor, according to law enforcement.

Authorities were alerted after Dali could not produce her passport when attempting to board the bus, causing them to look her up upon which they found out that there was a warrant out for her arrest, reported CBS News.

Dali was previously arrested after she reportedly snuck onto a Delta Airlines flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Nov. 26. She was able to bypass security by allegedly "entering through a special lane for airline employees masked by a large Air Europa flight crew," TSA told CBS News.

"This is the only reported case of unauthorized access when over 18 million passengers were screened at TSA security checkpoints during the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever. No one has ever fully breached the TSA security screening process," TSA said in a statement.

Dali was able to board the flight without presenting a boarding pass as "Delta agents, who were busy helping ticketed passengers board, did not stop her or ask her to present a boarding pass before she boarded the plane," the criminal complaint stated, according to the outlet.

Flight attendants were alerted of Dali's presence before the flight landed, prompting them to alert French airport authorities. Dali was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris after she could not produce a passport or boarding pass to authorities.

Dali was taken into custody by U.S. authorities after flying back to New York on Dec. 4.