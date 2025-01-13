Hamas is reportedly planning to release 33 hostages as part of a new cease-fire deal with Israel, according to a report.

Most of the hostages involved in the release are believed to be alive but the bodies of deceased hostages will also likely be among those released, CNN reported, citing Israeli officials.

International mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States intensified their efforts to strike a deal that would halt the fighting and secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

Qatari leader Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday met with representatives from Hamas as well as the Middle East envoys from both the outgoing and incoming US administrations as part of those efforts.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that a truce deal could be finalized this week.

"I'm not making a promise or prediction, but it is there for the taking and we are going to work to make it happen," Sullivan told reporters.

If the deal comes into force it would be a final highlight for the Biden administration as it prepares to step aside for the next Trump administration.

I prior cease-fire led to the release of more than 100 Israelis taken hostage in the Oct. 7, attacks.

The total number of remaining hostages who are still alive is unknown.

The AFP contributed to this report.