Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Biden Still Against After-War Israeli Occupation Of Gaza, White House Says
KEY POINTS
- Biden is against Israeli occupation of Gaza after the war: White House
- The CIA is working with Israeli intelligence to rescue hostages: IDF
- Vigils are being held across Israel to mark one month since Hamas abducted over 200 people
On Day 33 of the Israel-Hamas war, the White House reiterated that President Joe Biden does not support Israel occupying the Gaza Strip after the war. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made comments that he sees Israel having "indefinite" control of the enclave's security when the war ends.
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief Bill Burns discussed work on efforts to rescue more than 200 hostages being held by Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting Israelis and foreign nationals alike. The carnage blew up deeply strained Israel-Palestine tensions that stem from decades-long territorial disputes.
Israelis on Tuesday marked the first month of the war through a moment of silence and vigils across the country, including in the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
Israeli troops 'slowly' reaching all Hamas tunnels: IDF
Israeli ground forces are "slowly" getting closer to "all" strategic tunnels in Gaza that Hamas are using to easily move around while engaging with Israeli troops, the IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said Wednesday.
"It is a very challenging battlespace to be in" as Hamas "prepared the battlefield unfortunately very well" with many of the tunnels being "short and tactical" to allow terrorists to "move from one alley to another," he said.
On the other hand, Israeli fighters are "slowly getting to all of them, and there are gains achieved each day of the fight," he added.
Hamas ammunition leader assassinated: IDF
Abu Zina, head of Hamas' Industries and Weapons Department at the terror group's ammunition production headquarters, was killed in Tuesday night air strikes after IDF troops struck a "terrorist squad" in Gaza, the IDF said in a Google-translated post on X Wednesday.
Zina allegedly specialized in the production of strategic ammunition and rockets that Hamas operatives used in their attacks against Israel.
IDF to continue opening evacuation corridors: spokesperson
The IDF will continue opening humanitarian corridors to allow civilians from northern Gaza to move to the south, the IDF's Conricus said Wednesday.
"It's happening despite the fact that Hamas is trying to keep those civilians there [in Gaza] in order to use them as human shields, but we are relentless in our plea and our demand, our advice to the Palestinians, the civilians to evacuate northern Gaza," he said.
The Israeli army has opened evacuation corridors for four consecutive days since the weekend. The Israeli government said Tuesday that "thousands" of Gazans crossed the corridor Tuesday.
US ambassador to Israel visits Hamas-ransacked Kibbutz: 'It's beyond imagination'
U.S. ambassador to Israel Jack Lew on Tuesday visited Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel, where Hamas operatives carried out a surprise carnage and murdered many civilians. "It's beyond imagination what you see here still, a month after with much work already having been done," he said.
In a video, Lew showed what remains of civilian residences ransacked by Hamas, including burnt homes, a refrigerator riddled with bullets, and scattered home equipment.
Israeli air strikes hit Hezbollah assets: IDF
Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah military assets late Tuesday following "firing from Lebanese territory" earlier in the day, the IDF said in a Google-translated post Wednesday.
Among the infrastructure attacked were launch positions, technological facilities and a warehouse used by the Iran-backed militant group.
Nearly 1,500 hand grenades and explosives found on Hamas on Oct. 7: IDF
A total of 1,493 hand grenades and explosives and various other weaponry were found on Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, the IDF said early Wednesday. The rockets, missiles and various firearms were "just a few of the weapons" that the terror group used when it infiltrated Israel and killed many civilians, it added.
White House reiterates Biden against Israeli occupation of Gaza post war
"The President [Joe Biden] maintains his position that a re-occupation by Israeli forces is not the right thing to do," National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby reiterated Tuesday. Biden previously said it would be a "big mistake" for Israel to occupy the enclave, even if it is "necessary" to remove Hamas from the strip.
Kirby added that the White House was having "active conversations" with Israeli counterparts regarding "what post-conflict Gaza ought to look like." On Gaza governance, Kirby made it clear that the U.S. doesn't want Hamas to be "part of the equation."
The White House's latest reiteration of Biden's position on Gaza occupation came after the Israeli prime minister told ABC News that he sees Israel as being responsible for Gaza's "overall security" for an "indefinite period" when the war ends.
CIA chief discusses hostage release efforts: IDF
CIA director Bill Burns discussed work on rescuing more than 200 hostages being held by Hamas with the IDF's chief of staff Herzi Halevi, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters.
Burns traveled to Israel on Tuesday to discuss intelligence materials, planning operations and other work related to the release of hostages, Hagari said.
"We're making our efforts along with the ISA (Israeli Security Agency), the Mossad, we're together assessing the situation every day to see what we need to adjust, change and plan, in order to fulfill our task – to bring them home," he added.
