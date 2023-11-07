Live Updates

On Day 33 of the Israel-Hamas war, the White House reiterated that President Joe Biden does not support Israel occupying the Gaza Strip after the war. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made comments that he sees Israel having "indefinite" control of the enclave's security when the war ends.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief Bill Burns discussed work on efforts to rescue more than 200 hostages being held by Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting Israelis and foreign nationals alike. The carnage blew up deeply strained Israel-Palestine tensions that stem from decades-long territorial disputes.

Israelis on Tuesday marked the first month of the war through a moment of silence and vigils across the country, including in the Western Wall in Jerusalem.