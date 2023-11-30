Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas conflict is now on its 56th day. The warring sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for an eighth day on Friday.

Earlier reports revealed that mediators worked to convince Israel to accept Hamas' list of hostages to be freed, as the terror group said it needed more time to locate other abductees.

A total of eight Israelis were freed Thursday

Two hundred trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza Thursday

Negotiations are ongoing to sustain the ceasefire momentum as the international community continues to pressure both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the command center for returning hostages. He has repeatedly said in recent days that Israel will resume fighting after the ceasefire.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met separately with the members of Israel's war cabinet, defense minister Yoav Gallant and minister without portfolio Benny Gantz. He held a private meeting with Netanyahu earlier Thursday. He also spoke with the Palestinian Authority's leadership.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to conduct ground patrols in northern Gaza and multiple arrests have been made amid the ceasefire, with some of the arrested individuals being members of Hamas.

The U.S. has reiterated that a two-state solution is the only way to resolve deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions that ultimately led to the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas of more than a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals.

As per a New York Times report, Israeli officials already knew about Hamas' Oct. 7 attack plan more than a year before the carnage was carried out.