Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israeli Army Resumes Firing After Hamas Allegedly Violated Truce Deal
KEY POINTS
- Blinken spoke with Israel's war cabinet members in separate meetings
- Israel's Herzog urged UAE counterpart to use political power to help accelerate hostage releases
- ICC chief prosecutor visited Israel upon request of Oct. 7 victims' families
- Israeli officials obtained documents regarding Hamas' attack plans over a year ago, as per New York Times
The Israel-Hamas conflict is now on its 56th day. The warring sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for an eighth day on Friday.
Earlier reports revealed that mediators worked to convince Israel to accept Hamas' list of hostages to be freed, as the terror group said it needed more time to locate other abductees.
- A total of eight Israelis were freed Thursday
- Two hundred trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza Thursday
Negotiations are ongoing to sustain the ceasefire momentum as the international community continues to pressure both sides.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the command center for returning hostages. He has repeatedly said in recent days that Israel will resume fighting after the ceasefire.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met separately with the members of Israel's war cabinet, defense minister Yoav Gallant and minister without portfolio Benny Gantz. He held a private meeting with Netanyahu earlier Thursday. He also spoke with the Palestinian Authority's leadership.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to conduct ground patrols in northern Gaza and multiple arrests have been made amid the ceasefire, with some of the arrested individuals being members of Hamas.
The U.S. has reiterated that a two-state solution is the only way to resolve deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions that ultimately led to the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas of more than a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals.
As per a New York Times report, Israeli officials already knew about Hamas' Oct. 7 attack plan more than a year before the carnage was carried out.
Israeli army resumes firing after Hamas allegedly 'violated' ceasefire
"The IDF renewed fire against" Hamas in the Gaza Strip Friday morning, the Israeli army said in a Google-translated post on X. The IDF said "Hamas violated the agreement and in addition fired" at Israel.
Hamas tells mediators it needs more time to locate hostages: report
Hamas has informed mediators of the truce deal that it needs more time to coordinate with other Palestinian groups so it can locate the remaining hostages that are still being held in Gaza, local media reported, citing the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper.
Before the Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for an eighth day, the mediators were reportedly convincing Israel to accept Hamas' list of hostages to be freed. The said list supposedly has only seven hostages, plus the bodies of three deceased abductees.
Netanyahu visits command center for returning hostages
The Israeli prime minister visited Israel's Intelligence and Negotiations Command Center to encourage personnel to continue their efforts in getting abducted Israelis and foreigners back home, according to a statement from his office.
Israel, Hamas reportedly agree to extend ceasefire
Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their truce deal for an eighth day, the Wall Street Journal reported. The news comes after the warring sides extended the ceasefire Thursday morning, just a few minutes before it was due to expire.
Israel obtained document that described Hamas' Oct. 7 attack plan: report
Israeli military and intelligence officials obtained a document that laid out Hamas' plans for its Oct. 7 massacre in Israel more than a year before the plan was executed, the New York Times reported, citing interviews, emails and documents.
While the document, codenamed "Jericho Wall" by Israeli authorities, did not specify a date for the attack, it had a "point by point" outline of the battle plan that mirrored the Oct. 7 carnage, as per the Times.
Israeli officials assessed that Operation Jericho Wall would be too difficult to pull off, according to the Times, which reviewed the translated document. The report noted that while the document was widely circulated among Israeli officials, it was unclear if it reached Netanyahu.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
