It's the 90th day of the war in Gaza, and the northern front continues to heat up, as Hezbollah – a larger Iran-backed terror group and Hamas ally – announced that one of its local commanders was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

During a speech Wednesday night, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel against waging an all-out war on the northern border, saying it will deliver a no-holds-barred response.

The chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that Israeli forces are focused on Hamas but are in a high state of readiness on the northern border with Lebanon.

Iran wrote a letter to the United Nations Security Council Wednesday, urging it to condemn the perpetrators of an explosion in Kerman during the fourth-year commemoration of a top Iranian general's assassination. The blast killed more than 70 people, as per the Iranian government.

Over in the nearby Red Sea, the United States and its allies released a joint statement warning Yemen's Houthi rebel militia against continuing attacks that target commercial shipping in the area.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced Wednesday night that it will hold public hearings for the case that South Africa lodged against Israel for the latter's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

After decades of violence and endless fighting, the deep-rooted history of the Israel-Palestine conflict reached a boiling point on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel and killed more than 1,200 people – mostly civilians.

The Palestinian terror group also took hostage over 200 individuals, over 120 of whom are still being held in the Gaza Strip three months into the war.