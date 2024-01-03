Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Hezbollah Commander, 3 Other Members Killed In Israeli Strike
KEY POINTS
- Houthis pledge continued attacks in Red Sea after Hamas senior official's killing
- US says there is no 'clear desire' between Israel and Hezbollah to wage all-out war
- Senior US Education Department official resigns, citing Biden's handling of Gaza war
It's the 90th day of the war in Gaza, and the northern front continues to heat up, as Hezbollah – a larger Iran-backed terror group and Hamas ally – announced that one of its local commanders was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
During a speech Wednesday night, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel against waging an all-out war on the northern border, saying it will deliver a no-holds-barred response.
The chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that Israeli forces are focused on Hamas but are in a high state of readiness on the northern border with Lebanon.
Iran wrote a letter to the United Nations Security Council Wednesday, urging it to condemn the perpetrators of an explosion in Kerman during the fourth-year commemoration of a top Iranian general's assassination. The blast killed more than 70 people, as per the Iranian government.
Over in the nearby Red Sea, the United States and its allies released a joint statement warning Yemen's Houthi rebel militia against continuing attacks that target commercial shipping in the area.
Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced Wednesday night that it will hold public hearings for the case that South Africa lodged against Israel for the latter's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
After decades of violence and endless fighting, the deep-rooted history of the Israel-Palestine conflict reached a boiling point on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel and killed more than 1,200 people – mostly civilians.
The Palestinian terror group also took hostage over 200 individuals, over 120 of whom are still being held in the Gaza Strip three months into the war.
ICJ to hold public hearings in South Africa vs. Israel case
The ICJ said Wednesday that it will hold public hearings on Jan. 11-12 for the case that South Africa lodged against Israel over the latter's military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
In its filing, South Africa accused Israel of committing "genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza." The Israeli government has rejected the accusations "with disgust," saying South Africa's case was "blood libel."
12 countries join US in warning Houthis against continued Red Sea disruption
The U.S. and 12 other countries released a joint statement Wednesday, warning Yemen's Houthi rebel army "against further attacks" in the Red Sea.
"There is no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels," the statement reads, adding that the Yemeni rebel group "will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue" the attacks.
Read the full story here.
Iran urges UNSC to condemn Kerman attack
The Iranian government on Wednesday night wrote a letter to the UN Security council calling on the council "to immediately and unequivocally condemn" the attacks in Kerman that killed more than 70 people.
The explosions took place near the burying place of a top Iranian military general who was assassinated on Jan. 3, 2020 in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, as Iranians commemorated the 4th year of his passing.
Read the full story here.
IDF chief visits northern command
The Israeli army's chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, visited the IDF's Northern Command Wednesday, following Hezbollah's warning of a "significant" response in the killing of a top Hamas leader Tuesday.
Even as Israeli troops are still focused on fighting Hamas militants across the Gaza Strip, Halevi said the IDF is "in very strong readiness in the north," as per a Google translation of his statement during the visit.
Hezbollah leader warns Israel not to wage all-out war
Nasrallah on Wednesday warned Israel that if it "thinks of waging a war on Lebanon, we will fight without restraint, without rules, without limits and without restrictions."
He also addressed the death of Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas' deputy leader, who was killed in a drone strike in a Beirut suburb – known as a Hezbollah stronghold – on Tuesday. He said the attack "will not go unanswered and unpunished."
The Hezbollah chief's speech was delivered on the 4th death anniversary of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, who was assassinated in a U.S. strike in 2020.
Read the full story here.
Hezbollah senior official killed in Israeli strike
Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah on Wednesday announced the killing of Hussein Yazbek, a local commander of the organization, in an Israeli strike on a building in Naquora, a city in southern Lebanon, multiple outlets reported. Three other members of the group were killed in the attack, the group said.
