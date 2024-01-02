Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered its 89th day, with Israel reportedly preparing for a "significant response" from Lebanon-based, Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah. This follows the assassination of Hamas' deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut on Tuesday.

As tensions reached a peak in the northern front, at least three explosions were reported to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) early Wednesday local time, in the vicinity of a merchant ship in the nearby Red Sea, where Yemen's Houthi rebels have been on a weeks-long rampage.

Hamas tells ceasefire mediators to halt talks: Arab media

In Gaza, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Israeli troops have taken control of Hamas' stronghold in Gaza City, the largest city in the enclave.

Iran, which supports both Hamas and Hezbollah, quickly condemned the killing in Israel's reported campaign to assassinate Hamas leaders abroad, accusing Israel of violating Lebanon's sovereignty.

The White House rejected the recent statements of Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called on Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told representatives of the remaining hostages in Hamas captivity that Hamas has "softened" its stance regarding a potential hostage-ceasefire deal.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip draws from the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict marred by decades of violence. Tensions blew up on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants swept into Israel in a surprise invasion that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals.