Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Hezbollah Vows 'Punishment' After Assassination Of Hamas Deputy Leader
KEY POINTS
- Israel reportedly preparing for "significant response" from Lebanon-based Hezbollah
- Macron calls on Israel to avoid Lebanon border escalation
- Israeli army on "high readiness" following first overseas Hamas leader's killing
The war in Gaza has entered its 89th day, with Israel reportedly preparing for a "significant response" from Lebanon-based, Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah. This follows the assassination of Hamas' deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut on Tuesday.
As tensions reached a peak in the northern front, at least three explosions were reported to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) early Wednesday local time, in the vicinity of a merchant ship in the nearby Red Sea, where Yemen's Houthi rebels have been on a weeks-long rampage.
- Hamas tells ceasefire mediators to halt talks: Arab media
In Gaza, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Israeli troops have taken control of Hamas' stronghold in Gaza City, the largest city in the enclave.
Iran, which supports both Hamas and Hezbollah, quickly condemned the killing in Israel's reported campaign to assassinate Hamas leaders abroad, accusing Israel of violating Lebanon's sovereignty.
The White House rejected the recent statements of Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called on Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told representatives of the remaining hostages in Hamas captivity that Hamas has "softened" its stance regarding a potential hostage-ceasefire deal.
Fighting in the Gaza Strip draws from the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict marred by decades of violence. Tensions blew up on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants swept into Israel in a surprise invasion that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals.
Houthis fired 2 ASBMs in the Red Sea Tuesday: US army
Yemen's rebel militia on Tuesday night fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) "from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen" into the southern Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Wednesday local time.
"Multiple commercial ships in the area reported the impact of the ASBMs into the surrounding water," but none of them reported any damage.
The latest launches mark the 24th attack in the troubled Red Sea since Nov. 19, the U.S. military said.
Hamas tells ceasefire mediators to freeze talks: Report
Hamas has informed mediators of a ceasefire deal with Israel that talks will now stop following the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut Tuesday, the Al-Arabiya outlet reported, citing "private sources," as per a Google translation.
The report added that Arouri, whom Hamas said was killed in an Israeli drone strike along with several other Hamas commanders, was supposed to meet with truce mediators next week to discuss the terror group's demands.
The news comes hours after Netanyahu gave reassurance to the loved ones of remaining hostages in Gaza that communications for a possible ceasefire-hostage agreement were continuing.
Netanyahu tells hostages' families Hamas has 'softened' truce deal stance
The Israeli prime minister during a Tuesday night meeting with representatives of families awaiting news about the fate of their abducted loved ones, reassured them that "contacts" with mediators "have not been cut off."
He also signaled that Hamas has "softened" its stance regarding a possible ceasefire-hostage deal that could see more abductees freed.
Netanyahu's remarks came a day after reports said Hamas had dropped its earlier demand that Israel agree to a ceasefire first before negotiations for a hostage exchange resume.
Israeli army seizes Hamas intel stronghold in Gaza City
Israeli forces with the IDF's Shaldag unit and the 401st Brigade on Tuesday "took over the intelligence and control stronghold" of Hamas in Gaza City, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said.
Ground troops have been expanding operations across the Gaza Strip in recent days following the capture of several Hamas strongholds in the enclave.
US rejects Israeli ministers' statements regarding Palestinian resettlement
The U.S., an Israeli ally, on Tuesday night rejected the "inflammatory and irresponsible" statements of Smotrich and Ben Gvir after the two ministers called on the "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians Monday outside the enclave.
Smotrich and Ben Gvir have been under fire after their remarks earlier this week that presented Palestinian migration as a solution to the deep-rooted conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Ben Gvir said it was a "correct, just, moral and humane solution" to the conflict, while Smotrich said encouraging voluntary migration among the Gazan public "to countries that will agree to take in the refugees" was the "correct solution."
At least 3 explosions near merchant ship in Red Sea: UKMTO
The UKMTO said late Tuesday that it received reports of "up to 3 explosions 1-5nm (nautical miles) from a merchant vessel" in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
There was no damage to the ship and the crew were reported safe at the time of the incident reports.
News of the latest incidents at the Red Sea came amid continuing attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebel army targeting commercial shipping activities in the area.
IDF in 'very high state of readiness' on night of Arouri assassination
The Israeli army has yet to officially confirm that it carried out the strike that killed one of Hamas' leaders, but IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Tuesday that the "most important thing to say tonight is that" the IDF "is in a very high state of readiness" on both the defensive and offensive aspects.
He added that Israeli forces are still focused on fighting Hamas.
Macron urges Israel to avoid escalation 'particularly in Lebanon'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, urging the country to "avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon," the Elysee Palace said.
Macron's advice to the Israeli government came following Hezbollah's warning that the assassination of Hamas' deputy leader will not go unanswered.
Iran condemns Hamas top leader's assassination
Iran, which supports Hezbollah, Hamas, and other militant groups across the Middle East, condemned the killing of Arouri shortly after Hamas announced his death.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said Arouri's assassination was a "violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity," as per the Iranian government's semi-official Mehr News Agency.
Kan'ani went on to call on the United Nations Security Council and other international organizations to "fulfill its duty" and take the necessary steps to address the Hamas deputy leader's killing.
Israel did not give US heads-up on Arouri assassination operation: Report
Israel was behind the killing of Hamas' deputy leader in Beirut Tuesday, but it did not give the U.S. a heads-up before the operation, Axios political reporter Barak Ravid wrote on X, citing two U.S. officials.
A senior Israeli official has confirmed that Washington wasn't notified ahead of time, but that Israel informed the U.S. of its attack "as the operation was happening," Ravid added.
Lebanese and Palestinian security sources earlier said Israel carried out a drone strike that killed Arouri.
Israel prepares for 'significant' Hezbollah response
The Israeli army is preparing for a "significant retaliation" by Hezbollah after the killing of al-Arouri in Lebanese territory, Ravid wrote on X, citing a senior Israeli official.
Israel is preparing for the possible launching of long-range missiles by Iran-backed Hezbollah toward Israeli assets.
Hezbollah vows retribution for Hamas top leader's assassination
Iran-backed Hezbollah has promised that it will respond to Israel following the killing of al-Arouri in an attack in a Beirut suburb Tuesday.
The Hamas deputy leader's assassination "will never pass without response and punishment," the Lebanon-based terror group said in a statement posted on its social media channels.
The paramilitary group called the Tuesday attack "a dangerous development in the course of the war between the enemy and the axis of resistance." It accused Israel of "resorting to a policy of assassination and physical liquidation of everyone who worked, planned, carried out or supported the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood operation (Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas in Israel)."
Multiple outlets reported that the attack against al-Arouri was carried out by Israel as part of its reported campaign of assassinating Hamas leaders outside the Gaza Strip.
