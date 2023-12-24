Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Houthis Attack India-Bound Ship; Egypt Reportedly Offers 3-Phase Ceasefire Deal
KEY POINTS
- Israeli officials discussing possibility of sparing Hamas leaders as a way of ending war: Report
- ICRC chief said Red Cross "cannot enforce" Israel's demand of access to hostages
- Israeli army said it dismantled Hamas' underground headquarters in northern Gaza
The Israel-Hamas War has entered its 80th day with hopes for a respite in the fighting that grew over the weekend after reports emerged about Egypt offering the warring sides a three-phase ceasefire deal that could lead to the release of dozens more hostages.
Yemeni Houthi rebels continued their disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea over the weekend, as two vessels, one reportedly bound to India, were targeted by the rebel army's drones.
- Exile of Hamas leadership discussed as a possible long-term option: Report
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suffered another huge loss over the weekend, with 10 soldiers falling in battles in all three regions of the Gaza Strip, marking one of the deadliest days in the Israeli army's ground offensive.
Meanwhile, in the northern border, more communities have announced that roads will be closed starting Monday morning due to worsening attacks by Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday admitted that the war is "exacting a very heavy cost." He reiterated that Israel has no choice but to continue until Hamas can no longer threaten the Israeli people's future.
Netanyahu's words draw from the long Israel-Palestine conflict history laden with deadly violence and bitter words that ignited attacks against Israel by Hamas allies and other Iran-backed terror groups such as the Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.
Israeli army says it has dismantled Hamas' underground HQ in northern Gaza
The Israeli has completed a "large-scale operation to dismantle the northern underground headquarters of Hamas in Gaza," the IDF announced late Sunday.
The news comes after the Israeli army signaled a shift in focus from the north to the south of the enclave and expanded its operations to the central Gaza Strip.
Israel should work things out with Hamas first before ICRC can access hostages: ICRC chief
Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said in a recent interview with Channel 12 News that Israel should first "negotiate with Hamas" before Red Cross personnel can access hostages still being held in the enclave.
"They have to find this agreement so that we are let know where the hostages are," Spoljaric told the outlet, as per a translation by The Times of Israel.
Spoljaric's comments came amid repeated requests from the Israeli government and other Israel supporters for the ICRC to use its power to pressure Hamas so the organization can access the remaining hostages whose health conditions are unknown.
Freed hostages have warned that the remaining captives are running out of time due to the dire conditions in Hamas captivity.
Israel mulls possibility of sparing Hamas leadership to end war: Report
Israeli officials are discussing the possibility of sparing leaders of Hamas and exiling them as part of a potential path toward ending the war, Israel's national broadcaster Kan reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
The source noted that there was no concrete proposal about the matter yet and the idea was viewed as a long-term option and was irrelevant at this point in the fighting. A condition to the notion was that the leadership's exile should not harm the Israeli army's war goals.
IDF publishes footage of tunnel network where hostages' bodies were retrieved
The IDF on Sunday published footage of what it said was the tunnel network where the bodies of five hostages were retrieved in the past week.
Three of the hostages whose bodies were recovered in an Israel intelligence operation were captive soldiers, while two were civilians.
The remains of the abductees were discovered "on the area of the Jabalia refugee camp," the IDF said in a statement.
Netanyahu admits Israel paying 'heavy cost' of war
The Israeli prime minister told government leaders during a meeting at the Kirya in Tel Aviv on Sunday that it was a "difficult" day due to the loss of 10 soldiers in a single day.
He admitted that the war is making Israel pay a huge price, as per a statement from his office. "The war is exacting a very heavy cost from us," he said after expressing condolences to the families of the soldiers who fell in battle. However, he reiterated that Israel has "no choice but to continue to fight" until the army's war goals are achieved.
More communities in northern Israel announce road closures
Following the closure of some roads in 15 communities across the Upper Galilee region late last week, the municipality of Kiryat Shmona has followed suit. Authorities from the two areas announced that some roads will be closed starting Monday morning, local media reported.
Entry to "numerous communities" in the said areas will also be prohibited starting Monday, the authorities said. The decision was made after the IDF's assessment.
The road closures come amid increasing attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah from Yemen. The militant group, which is a much larger paramilitary power than Hamas, previously expressed support for Hamas' war against Israel.
The Upper Galilee Regional Council shut some roads in the area Thursday that affected 15 communities.
10 soldiers fell in weekend battles across Gaza Strip
The Israeli army lost 10 soldiers Saturday in fierce battles across the northern, southern and central regions of the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on its tribute page for fallen soldiers Sunday.
- Maj. Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30 – combat medic in the 7810th Battalion of the 11th Reserve Brigade
- Maj. Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28 – 7810th Battalion of the 11th Reserve Brigade
- Capt. Oshri Moshe Botschak, 22 – team commander in the 933rd Nahal Brigade
- Sgt. Gal Hershko, 20 – platoon commander in the 603rd Engineering Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade
- Sgt. David Bogdanovskyi, 19 – 603rd Engineering Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade
- Sgt. Rui Elias, 21 – 603rd Engineering Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade
- Sgt. Itamar Shemen, 21 – paramedic with the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade
- Sgt. Oral Bashan, 20 – 603rd Engineering Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade
- Sgt. Elisaf Shoshan, 23 – 6646th Battalion of the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade
- Sgt. Ohad Ashur, 23 – 6646th Battalion of the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade
Egypt offers three-stage ceasefire deal to Israel, Hamas: Reports
Egypt, Qatar's co-mediator in talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, offered to the warring sides a three-phase ceasefire agreement that will include the release of dozens more of hostages still being held by Hamas, multiple Hebrew media outlets reported Sunday.
In the first stage of the truce plan, the two sides will stop fighting for two weeks in exchange for the release of 40 hostages in Hamas captivity including women, children and elderly men, most especially those with health conditions.
Also in the first stage, Israel would free 120 Palestinian prisoners under the same categories as those being held by the terror group. More humanitarian aid should enter the Gaza Strip, and Israeli tanks will need to withdraw.
For the second phase, Egypt will sponsor a "Palestinian national talk" that looks to establish a technocratic government in the West Bank and Gaza for rebuilding the war-torn enclave. An Israeli official told Walla that the second stage will also include the exchange of bodies between Israel and Hamas.
Finally, the third phase will include a "comprehensive" truce – an "all for all" agreement – for the release of a yet-to-be-determined number of Palestinian detainees, and the freedom of all remaining hostages in Gaza, including captive soldiers.
The said stage will also include the Israeli army's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip to allow Gazans to return to their original residences. Walla's Barak Ravid reported that the final phase will also include the establishment of "a government of professionals not affiliated with Hamas in the Gaza Strip" with the support of the mediators and Washington, as per a Google translation.
Both parties have yet to reject the offer, multiple outlets reported, but the Israeli war cabinet is expected to discuss the offer Monday.
Norwegian-flagged ship, another bound to India attacked by Houthi drones: US
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that two commercial ships sailing in the southern Red Sea reported Saturday night that they were under attack. The Norwegian-flagged vessel reported "a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone." No injuries or damage were reported.
The "Indian-flagged" M/V Saibaba was also "hit" by a Houthi drone Saturday night, as per the U.S. military. The said crude oil tanker is Gabon-owned, CENTCOM said, but the Indian Navy denied that the vessel, which was reportedly bound for India, was Indian-flagged. The Indian Navy did confirm that the vessel had crew members from India and that they were safe.
Following the attack reports, the USS Laboon, "as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG)," responded to the mayday calls. The destroyer also shot down four drones from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that tried to attack it.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
