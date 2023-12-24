Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas War has entered its 80th day with hopes for a respite in the fighting that grew over the weekend after reports emerged about Egypt offering the warring sides a three-phase ceasefire deal that could lead to the release of dozens more hostages.

Yemeni Houthi rebels continued their disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea over the weekend, as two vessels, one reportedly bound to India, were targeted by the rebel army's drones.

Exile of Hamas leadership discussed as a possible long-term option: Report

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suffered another huge loss over the weekend, with 10 soldiers falling in battles in all three regions of the Gaza Strip, marking one of the deadliest days in the Israeli army's ground offensive.

Meanwhile, in the northern border, more communities have announced that roads will be closed starting Monday morning due to worsening attacks by Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday admitted that the war is "exacting a very heavy cost." He reiterated that Israel has no choice but to continue until Hamas can no longer threaten the Israeli people's future.

Netanyahu's words draw from the long Israel-Palestine conflict history laden with deadly violence and bitter words that ignited attacks against Israel by Hamas allies and other Iran-backed terror groups such as the Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.