Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Rocket Fired At US' Iraq Air Base; Hamas Rejects Israeli Truce Offer
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu says Israel is attacking Hamas 'accomplices' outside Gaza
- IKEA warns of possible supply shortages amid Red Sea shipping disruptions
- IDF says multiple launches detected from Syrian territory
The 76th day of the war in Gaza opened with hopes for a potential new hostage deal dashed after Hamas reportedly rejected Israel's latest ceasefire offer. Over in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said a rocket was fired at an American air base, magnifying fears of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war.
- Hamas demanded all prisoners be freed in exchange for remaining hostages: Report
- We're 'constantly attacking' Iran's gas stations network: Hackers
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said late Wednesday that Israeli troops completed the takeover of the "Hamas leadership center in the Gaza Strip" after weeks of targeting the so-called "Senior Quarter" of the Palestinian terror group.
Hackers who claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Iranian gas pumps said they were told fuel station workers were ordered to "lie" about the "severity" of the situation.
The United Nations Security Council has once again pushed back a vote on Gaza to Thursday as the council grapples to display a united front amid international pressure.
Even with mounting pressure from the international community to agree to a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said anyone who thinks the IDF will halt military operations against Hamas "is detached from reality."
The Netanyahu government's unwavering stance regarding its goal of eliminating Hamas draws from decades of largely violent Israel-Palestine disputes that ultimately erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people in a surprise carnage in Israel.
U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated Washington's support for Israel's right to self-defense but has urged its Middle Eastern ally in recent days to fight with the protection of Gaza civilians in mind.
UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution calling for 'urgent suspension' of Gaza fighting
The UN Security Council, which has been postponing a vote on Gaza since Monday, will vote Thursday on a draft resolution that now calls for the "urgent suspension of hostilities" in the Gaza Strip.
The U.S. previously raised issue with the draft text's language that initially called for a "cessation" in the fighting. The text has evolved over the past three days after the U.S. – one of only five permanent members of the council – said it may support a resolution that calls for a "suspension" in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Hackers claim Iranian gas station workers ordered to 'lie' about dire situation
Gonjeshke Darande, the hacking group that claimed responsibility for a major cyberattack that targeted Iranian fuel stations earlier this week, said Wednesday that they were told "employees [at the petrol stations] were ordered to lie about the severity of the situation."
Iran's oil minister said during the suspected cyberattack Monday that around 70% of gas stations in the country were out of service. The hacking group said Wednesday that the situation in Iran was "severe" because it continues to attack the Iranian fuel network.
During the downtime of most gas pumps in Iran, the hackers warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that "playing with fire has a price."
The group also said the hack was carried out "in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region."
Israeli army takes over compound used by Hamas leadership in Gaza: IDF
"The IDF forces have completed the takeover of Hamas' 'Senior Quarter[s]' in the center of Gaza City," the IDF said in a Google-translated statement late Wednesday.
In the complex, Israeli troops discovered a "branching network of tunnels" that connected offices, apartments, hiding facilities and other infrastructure used specifically by Hamas' most senior officials, the IDF said.
The "above and below ground" complex was a "central security control center" of Hamas' political and military wings, the statement added. Furthermore, underground infrastructure in the area included "back doors and living rooms" that allow for Hamas leaders to hide "for a long period of time." Some tunnel networks in the complex were found to have food, water, and electrical lines, as per the statement.
During several weeks of targeted operations at the compound, Israeli forces eliminated around 600 militants.
Hamas rejected Israel's offer for weeklong truce: Report
The militant group rejected an offer by Israel to stop fighting for a week in exchange for around 40 hostages still being held in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night, citing Egyptian officials. The IDF previously said there are still 129 hostages in Hamas captivity.
Hamas reportedly reiterated that it will not begin negotiating for the release of captives unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire first. The Palestinian terror group also reportedly demanded that Israel release all remaining Palestinian detainees in exchange for the hostages abducted during the Oct. 7 massacre.
The news came after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh traveled to Cairo Wednesday to talk with Egypt – a mediator alongside Qatar that helped deliver a seven-day truce agreement late last month – over developments in the Gaza war and a possible new ceasefire deal.
Iraqi forces investigating rocket fired at U.S. air base
A 122mm rocket was fired at the al-Assad Air Base – which hosts American and other western forces – in Iraq Wednesday morning, CENTCOM said Thursday. No casualties or damage were reported from the launch and the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) are investigating the incident.
The ISF seized a modified "flatbed truck" located at the site that can be used to launch "up to 5 x 122mm rockets," CENTCOM added.
During Operation Iraqi Freedom, the al-Assad Air Base was the second-largest U.S. military airbase in the country. It is located in western Iraq and was the target of four Katyusha rockets late in October. At the time, Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target American military assets if the U.S. continues to support Israel in its battle against Hamas.
