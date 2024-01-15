Live Updates

It's the 102nd day of the war in Gaza, and the families of remaining hostages are in shock after Hamas released a video suggesting two more hostages were killed in captivity amid Israeli strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied that it struck a building that held hostages. IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari clarified that the facility where the abductees were being held "was not a target and it was not attacked" by the Israeli army.

Israel's northern border with Lebanon continues to heat up as Hezbollah, a Hamas ally and Iranian-backed terror group with thousands of combatants and a weapons arsenal much bigger than Hamas, continues to fire toward Israeli communities.

In the Red Sea, where rebel Houthis have gone on a rampage since November, the Houthi militia attacked a U.S.-owned and operated container ship, as per the U.S. army's Central Command (CENTCOM). The Washington-led maritime task in the Red Sea carried out strikes against Houthi assets in Yemen last week.

Meanwhile, intense clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters continue in the southern and central Gaza Strip. The Israeli army has been operating in the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the enclave in recent days, discovering a mortar bomb production site and other weapons "inside a building of a humanitarian organization."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly reiterated that the country will fight until Hamas can no longer threaten Israelis and Palestinians alike. His resolute remarks draw from violent clashes in the decades-long history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

Hamas militants invaded Israel on that fateful day, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and abducting over 200 people – around 136 of whom are still being held in Gaza to this day.