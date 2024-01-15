Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israel Denies Striking Building Holding Hostages After 2 Allegedly Killed
KEY POINTS
- Israeli soldier wounded in fire exchange with 'unidentified' group along Egyptian border
- IDF warplane attacks Hezbollah asset around Maroun al-Ras, the site of the 2006 Lebanon war
- Iranian officials slam US, UK strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
It's the 102nd day of the war in Gaza, and the families of remaining hostages are in shock after Hamas released a video suggesting two more hostages were killed in captivity amid Israeli strikes.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied that it struck a building that held hostages. IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari clarified that the facility where the abductees were being held "was not a target and it was not attacked" by the Israeli army.
Israel's northern border with Lebanon continues to heat up as Hezbollah, a Hamas ally and Iranian-backed terror group with thousands of combatants and a weapons arsenal much bigger than Hamas, continues to fire toward Israeli communities.
In the Red Sea, where rebel Houthis have gone on a rampage since November, the Houthi militia attacked a U.S.-owned and operated container ship, as per the U.S. army's Central Command (CENTCOM). The Washington-led maritime task in the Red Sea carried out strikes against Houthi assets in Yemen last week.
Meanwhile, intense clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters continue in the southern and central Gaza Strip. The Israeli army has been operating in the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the enclave in recent days, discovering a mortar bomb production site and other weapons "inside a building of a humanitarian organization."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly reiterated that the country will fight until Hamas can no longer threaten Israelis and Palestinians alike. His resolute remarks draw from violent clashes in the decades-long history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
Hamas militants invaded Israel on that fateful day, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and abducting over 200 people – around 136 of whom are still being held in Gaza to this day.
20 unidentified 'suspects' exchange fire with Israeli troops near Egyptian border: IDF
About 20 unidentified "suspects, including a number of armed men," arrived from Egyptian territory to the Petahat Nitsana area, which is located near the border with Egypt, the IDF said early Tuesday.
During the fire exchange, a female Israeli soldier was moderately injured. Her condition has improved following medical treatment, the Israeli army said.
Houthis say any participating nation in attacks toward Yemen considered 'hostile targets'
The rebel Houthi militia confirmed in a statement Monday that it attacked an American vessel in the Red Sea, calling the launch "accurate and direct."
It also warned other countries against participating in strikes toward Yemen. "The Yemeni armed forces consider all American and British ships and warships participating in the aggression against our country as hostile targets within the target bank of our forces," it said.
The U.S. and the U.K. conducted strikes in Yemen last week that targeted more than a dozen Houthi assets. At the time, Yemen warned that there would be retribution for the attacks.
The U.S. army said Monday that a Houthi missile targeted an American-owned and operated vessel in the Red Sea.
Read the full story here.
Disposed weapons found in a humanitarian organization's facility: IDF
Israeli troops with the 646th Brigade that were operating in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza found "weapons that were disposed of inside a building of a humanitarian organization," the IDF said Monday. The Israeli army did not mention which specific humanitarian group owned the facility.
Within the camp, Israeli forces located a compound that Hamas used to produce mortar bombs. They also discovered a rocket production factory, as per the IDF.
Houthis attack US-owned ship
Yemeni Houthi rebels on Monday afternoon attacked the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a U.S.-owned and operated container ship transiting the Red Sea, CENTCOM said late Monday.
There was no significant damage to the vessel and there were no injuries reported among its crew. It has since resumed its journey.
The U.S. military also said earlier Monday that an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward commercial shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea "failed in flight and impacted on land in Yemen."
IDF denies striking building where Hamas held hostages
Following the release of a Hamas video late Monday that claimed hostages Itai Svirsky, 38, and Yossi Sharabi, 53, were killed in captivity, the IDF denied that it attacked a building where Svirsky, Sharabi and 26-year-old Noa Argamani were being held.
The video featured Argamani seemingly reading a script that said Israeli strikes toward the building where the abductees were in killed Svirsky and Sharabi. Argamani said she was also injured in the strikes.
"Itai was not shot by our forces. That is a Hamas lie. The building in which they were held was not a target and it was not attacked by our forces," Hagari said Monday. "We don't attack a place if we know there may be hostages inside."
The IDF spokesperson did not provide the name or any other information about the second hostage as requested by the family.
The three hostages were first featured in a Sunday video where they pled to be freed from Hamas captivity due to dire conditions in the Strip. The video ended with the phrase: "Tomorrow (Monday) we will inform you of their fate."
Earlier Monday, the Palestinian militant group released a "teaser" about the fate of the three hostages, using terms such as "some killed, some injured," and "all killed."
