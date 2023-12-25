Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israel-Lebanon Border Shelling, US Strikes In Iraq Risk A Wider War
KEY POINTS
- Israel is reportedly preparing for Iranian retaliation from Syria and Lebanon
- U.S. said some personnel were injured by the Iran-backed group's attack at Iraq base
- Ex-secretary for defense minister said UN is responsible for Hamas' use of civilian facilities
It's the 81st day of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and continuing bombardment between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants near Israel's northern border with Lebanon risks a wider war that other countries have been concerned with since the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas in Israel.
Aside from the Israel-Hezbollah fire exchanges intensifying in recent days, U.S. strikes targeting Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq Monday are raising fears of a regional spillover.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to publish footage and images of what it said is proof of Hamas' use of medical facilities across the Gaza Strip for its paramilitary operations. The latest reveal includes a video that the IDF said showed a "variety of materials" linking the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza to Hamas.
Desperation is growing by the day among the families of hostages still being held in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the families in a special Knesset session Monday that the government was "making every effort, both seen and unseen" to bring the remaining captives back home.
Hamas and its ally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), reportedly rejected the idea of a government overhaul in Gaza in exchange for a permanent ceasefire.
Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people marks the pinnacle of the deep-rooted conflict between Israel and Palestine riddled with decades of violence and hostilities that has often left civilians from both sides suffering from the impact of endless fighting.
Netanyahu holds special session to discuss remaining hostages
The Netanyahu government held a special session at the Knesset Monday night to address the issue on remaining hostages in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister reassured the families that government is "making every effort, both seen and unseen, to bring our hostages home."
His remarks came amid increasing pressure from the loved ones of more than 100 captives still in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.
"We will shake every tree and turn over every rock to bring all our hostages home. I say this not only as part of a collective, but on an individual basis, because each and every one of them, like you, like me, is precious," he said.
IDF raids Indonesian Hospital, locates 'materials' linked to Hamas
Joint Israeli army units raided the Indonesian Hospital and uncovered "a variety of materials linking it to Hamas activity," the IDF said in a statement late Monday.
The Israeli troops discovered a white Toyota within the "inner compound of the hospital," one that looked like the cars used by Hamas militants during their Oct. 7 carnage in Israel.
A vehicle with a yellow license plate that belonged to the family of Samer Talalka, one of three hostages mistakenly shot and killed by Israeli forces, was also found within the Indonesian Hospital complex, as per a Google translation of the IDF's statement. Bloodstains were found on the said vehicle.
The Indonesian Hospital, one of northern Gaza's largest healthcare facilities, allegedly "serves as a meeting place for the management of the fighting and a base for senior [Hamas] officials and operatives."
US forces strike Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq
American military forces struck "multiple facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq" Monday night, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced early Tuesday local time.
Early assessments into the airstrikes indicated that several Kata'ib Hezbollah militants were killed, the Command said, adding that there were no indications civilians were affected by the strikes.
The airstrikes were conducted in response to attacks against coalition forces at the base in Erbil, Iraq earlier Monday that injured some personnel, the U.S. army said.
Kata'ib Hezbollah is an Iraqi Shiite terror group that fought against coalition forces in the Iraq War. It seeks to establish a government in Iraq that aligns with Iranian interests.
Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after missile launched toward Air Force aircraft
The Israeli army struck several Hezbollah launching positions in Lebanon late Monday after an air-to-ground missile was launched from Lebanese territory toward an Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft. The aircraft was not hit by the missile, as per the IDF.
Fire exchanges near the Israel-Lebanon border have been escalating in recent days, increasing fears of a possible all-out war between the two sides. The IDF has warned Iran-backed Hezbollah not to drag the people of Lebanon into an "unnecessary" war.
