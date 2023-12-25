Live Updates

It's the 81st day of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and continuing bombardment between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants near Israel's northern border with Lebanon risks a wider war that other countries have been concerned with since the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas in Israel.

Aside from the Israel-Hezbollah fire exchanges intensifying in recent days, U.S. strikes targeting Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq Monday are raising fears of a regional spillover.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to publish footage and images of what it said is proof of Hamas' use of medical facilities across the Gaza Strip for its paramilitary operations. The latest reveal includes a video that the IDF said showed a "variety of materials" linking the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza to Hamas.

Desperation is growing by the day among the families of hostages still being held in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the families in a special Knesset session Monday that the government was "making every effort, both seen and unseen" to bring the remaining captives back home.

Hamas and its ally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), reportedly rejected the idea of a government overhaul in Gaza in exchange for a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people marks the pinnacle of the deep-rooted conflict between Israel and Palestine riddled with decades of violence and hostilities that has often left civilians from both sides suffering from the impact of endless fighting.