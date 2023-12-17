Live Updates

It's the 73rd day of the Israel-Hamas war, and the Israeli army has warned that Iran-backed Hezbollah is dragging the Lebanese public into an "unnecessary war" as the Lebanon-based militant group continues to fire toward Israel near the northern border.

The Syrian army said Sunday that Israeli missiles hit some sites near Syria's capital Damascus, which is the latest in a series of launches from Israel that are believed to target Iranian assets. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has yet to officially confirm the report.

Hezbollah attacks displaced over 80,000 people in northern Israel: IDF spokesperson

IDF chief Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi on Sunday reminded Israeli forces fighting in the Gaza Strip that the army should be "right going forward," following the "mistaken" killing of three hostages by Israeli fire Saturday.

The Kerem Shalom crossing has been opened for the first time for the entry of humanitarian trucks. The said crossing was only opened last week for delivery inspections, not for the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people by Hamas militants who raided Israel draws from the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict history that has only been magnified in recent weeks as protesters from both sides stage demonstrations around the world.

Amid pressure from the international community for the war to end, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will fight to the end "on behalf of the fallen" and to ensure the security of "the Land of Israel."