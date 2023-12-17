Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israel Says Hezbollah Dragging Lebanon Into 'Unnecessary War,' Fires At Syria
KEY POINTS
- Hamas reportedly wants a full ceasefire as a prerequisite to hostage releases
- France says Israeli attack killed one of its workers in Rafah
- Netanyahu refuses to budge to international pressure for ceasefire
It's the 73rd day of the Israel-Hamas war, and the Israeli army has warned that Iran-backed Hezbollah is dragging the Lebanese public into an "unnecessary war" as the Lebanon-based militant group continues to fire toward Israel near the northern border.
The Syrian army said Sunday that Israeli missiles hit some sites near Syria's capital Damascus, which is the latest in a series of launches from Israel that are believed to target Iranian assets. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has yet to officially confirm the report.
- Hezbollah attacks displaced over 80,000 people in northern Israel: IDF spokesperson
IDF chief Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi on Sunday reminded Israeli forces fighting in the Gaza Strip that the army should be "right going forward," following the "mistaken" killing of three hostages by Israeli fire Saturday.
The Kerem Shalom crossing has been opened for the first time for the entry of humanitarian trucks. The said crossing was only opened last week for delivery inspections, not for the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.
The Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people by Hamas militants who raided Israel draws from the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict history that has only been magnified in recent weeks as protesters from both sides stage demonstrations around the world.
Amid pressure from the international community for the war to end, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will fight to the end "on behalf of the fallen" and to ensure the security of "the Land of Israel."
Syria says Israeli airstrike injures 2 soldiers
Israeli strikes targeting sites "near the capital Damascus" have wounded two Syrian soldiers, the Syrian defense ministry said, as per state agency SANA.
While the IDF has yet to officially confirm the report, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes towards Syria in recent weeks due to launches from Syrian territory that targeted Israel.
Last week, rockets were fired from Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights, to which the Israeli army responded at the source with artillery shelling, as per local media.
Israeli army warns Hezbollah attacks will have 'devastating consequences' on Lebanese public
More than 80,000 Israelis living near Israel's northern border with Lebanon have been displaced due to continuing attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said early Monday local time.
Israel has been responding to the continued firing of drones, rockets and missiles by the Lebanon-based terror group, he said.
"Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, is dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war that would have devastating consequences for the people of Lebanon. This is a war that they do not deserve," he noted.
