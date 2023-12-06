Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israeli Army Encircling Hamas' Gaza Leader's House; UN Invokes Article 99
KEY POINTS
- Israel's foreign minister said Guterres' move "constitutes support" of Hamas
- White House discussed Gaza operations timeline with Israel
- Penn's president issued a statement amid backlash over congress testimony
The Israel-Hamas war is entering its 62nd day, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the Israeli army will find Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, as Israeli ground forces operate deeper into his hometown, Khan Yunis.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday invoked the UN Charter's Article 99, with an Israeli official calling the move a "new moral low."
Ground battles are raging between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, especially in Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, which the Israeli army encircled Wednesday. There is also fierce fighting in the Shuja'iyya district in northern Gaza and the Jabalia refugee camp.
Qatar said earlier this week that it will continue to work on getting Israel and Hamas back to the negotiation table for another ceasefire and hostage release deal, but there has been no news about whether the mediators have made progress.
The presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT have been under public scrutiny since Tuesday after their testimonies at a Congress hearing that discussed the surge of anti-Semitism in prestigious American universities.
Longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise invasion of Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreigners. There are still more than 130 hostages in captivity, the IDF said.
White House discussed Gaza operations timeline with Israel
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Reuters Wednesday that the U.S. has spoken with Israel about the "timetables" of its military operations in the Gaza Strip.
"We've talked through with them what they're thinking in terms of the duration and how this falls into a longer-term strategy for addressing this issue that goes beyond just military means," Sullivan said.
Sullivan's comments came a day after multiple senior Biden administration officials told CNN that U.S. officials are expecting the current phase of the Israeli's ground operations in Gaza to last through January before a "lower-intensity, hyper-localized strategy" is adopted.
Israeli FM says Guterres' UN leadership 'a danger to world peace'
Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen late on Wednesday said Guterres' tenure as UN chief "is a danger to world peace," adding that the Secretary-General's move of invoking Article 99 and his appeal for a ceasefire "constitutes support of" Hamas and was "an endorsement" of the terror group's atrocities.
Guterres invokes UN Charter's Article 99
The UN chief on Wednesday invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time since he became the UN's Secretary-General. The invocation means Guterres "may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."
"I think it's arguably the most important invocation ... in my opinion the most powerful tool that he [Guterres] has," UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the UN Headquarters.
Guterres urged the UN Security Council to help appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as the enclave's humanitarian system was facing "a severe risk of collapse."
Israeli army surrounding house of Hamas' Gaza leader: Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister said late Wednesday that Israeli troops were "currently surrounding [Yahya] Sinwar's house." Netanyahu added that even if Gaza's most senior leader in Gaza flees, "it is only a matter of time until we find him."
Netanyahu's statements came after the Israeli army said it has completed encircling Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city and the main city in the strip's southern region.
