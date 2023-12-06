Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war is entering its 62nd day, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the Israeli army will find Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, as Israeli ground forces operate deeper into his hometown, Khan Yunis.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday invoked the UN Charter's Article 99, with an Israeli official calling the move a "new moral low."

Ground battles are raging between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, especially in Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, which the Israeli army encircled Wednesday. There is also fierce fighting in the Shuja'iyya district in northern Gaza and the Jabalia refugee camp.

Qatar said earlier this week that it will continue to work on getting Israel and Hamas back to the negotiation table for another ceasefire and hostage release deal, but there has been no news about whether the mediators have made progress.

The presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT have been under public scrutiny since Tuesday after their testimonies at a Congress hearing that discussed the surge of anti-Semitism in prestigious American universities.

Longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise invasion of Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreigners. There are still more than 130 hostages in captivity, the IDF said.