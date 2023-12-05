Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israeli Army 'Expresses Regret' After Lebanese Soldier Killed In Air Strike
KEY POINTS
- The IDF clarified that it was targeting Hezbollah, not the Lebanese army
- Netanyahu reiterated that the war will only end after Hamas is eliminated
- All eyes are on Khan Yunis as Israeli army targets Hamas assets in southern Gaza
The Israel-Hamas war is on its 61st day, and the Lebanese army said one of its soldiers was killed in an Israeli air strike, marking the first time a Lebanese soldier was killed since the war started.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has since expressed "regret" over the incident, saying it operated in "self defense" to eliminate an "imminent threat" from Lebanese territory.
- UNIFIL urges end to Blue Line fire exchanges
- Israeli foreign minister revokes UN coordinator's residence visa
- Egypt begins work on concrete wall in Gaza border area: Report
- Israeli strikes kill 5 Hamas commanders hiding in tunnel near Indonesian Hospital: IDF
- Washington announces visa restrictions policy against West Bank extremists
Israeli troops are expanding operations across the Gaza Strip, with Khan Yunis at the center of its ground offensive. Washington has been urging the IDF to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties.
Talks to negotiate for a new ceasefire-hostage deal have stalled. There are still 137 hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Of the said hostages, 17 are women and children, as per the IDF.
The IDF and Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah, a greater paramilitary force than Hamas, have intensified fire exchanges near Israel's northern border with Lebanon since the truce deal collapsed Friday.
Amid raging Israel-Palestine tensions that blew up when Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7 and killed more than a thousand people, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to stand with Israel if the world wants "to help shorten the war."
US announces visa restrictions policy against extremists in the West Bank
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced a visa restrictions policy against amid increasing violence in the West Bank. "Violence against civilians will have consequences," he said.
Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said the restrictions will be implemented "against individuals involved in or meaningfully contributing to the undermining of peace, security, or stability in the West Bank."
IDF eliminates 5 commanders in Hamas' second largest brigade
Israeli air strikes eliminated five commanders of the Northern Gaza Strip Brigade, which is Hamas' second largest brigade, the IDF announced early Wednesday. The commanders were allegedly "hiding in a tunnel" near the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.
Egypt starts construction of wall in Gaza border: Report
Egypt has started constructing a concrete wall in its border with the Gaza Strip, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing Arab media. It is believed that the project may be a means of preventing the potential passage of Gazan refugees into its territory, as per the report.
Israel revokes UN coordinator's residence visa
Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen late on Tuesday announced his decision to revoke UN humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings' residence visa, saying the Israeli government will "no longer be silent in the face of the bias of the UN."
Cohen said Hastings did not condemn Hamas for its atrocities on Oct. 7, and for this, the UN coordinator "cannot serve in the UN and cannot enter Israel."
Netanyahu addresses calls to end war quickly
The Israeli Prime Minister on Tuesday addressed increasing calls around the world for the Israel-Hamas war to end soon amid the rising number of casualties on both sides, especially among civilian Palestinians.
"Our only way to end the war, and end it quickly, is to apply crushing pressure against Hamas – and destroy it," he wrote on X. He also called on Israel's "friends" to "stand with us" if they want to help shorten the war.
UNIFIL urges Israel, Hezbollah to 'end the cycle of violence'
The United Nations' peacekeeping mission to southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, on Tuesday urged "those exchanging fire along the Blue Line (the UN-drawn demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon) to end the cycle of violence."
The mission's statement came after a Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted Hezbollah on Tuesday. "This is the first time, a LAF soldier was killed during this critical period," UNIFIL noted, adding that the Lebanese Army "have not engaged in conflict with Israel."
1 Lebanese soldier killed, 3 others wounded in Israeli shelling
The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) said in a Google-translated post on X late Tuesday that Sgt. Abdul Karim Al-Miqdad was killed in an Israeli ark strike. Three other Lebanese soldiers were wounded in the said shelling. The injured soldiers have been transferred to a hospital for treatment.
Shortly after, the IDF released a statement, saying Israeli troops "operated in self defense to eliminate an imminent threat that had been identified from Lebanon." The said threat was detected "within a known launch area and observation point of the Hezbollah," it said.
The Israeli army said it "expresses regret" over the incident, adding that the incident was under review. Observers noted that it was "rare" for the IDF to issue an apology statement.
