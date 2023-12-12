Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israeli Army Reportedly Begins Flooding Hamas Tunnels; 2 Hostages' Bodies Recovered
KEY POINTS
- Israeli army said Hezbollah continues to launch rockets from UN compound
- UNGA voted overwhelmingly to demand a ceasefire in Gaza
- Israeli troops have continued to shell Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar
The Israel-Hamas war is on its 68th day, and the Israeli army has reportedly started pouring seawater into Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip amid continuing launches from Hamas on the south and fire from Lebanon-based Hezbollah on the northern front.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel has asserted they are only testing the flooding process in tunnels where they believe no hostages are being held in.
Two bodies of hostages have been recovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as the families of at least 138 remaining abductees in Gaza demand faster action for their freedom.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Tuesday that there are disagreements with Washington over plans for Gaza after the war ends, but he reiterated that the U.S. continues to support Israel's right to self-defense and its goal of eliminating Hamas.
Several Hamas officials living in Qatar have reportedly left the country for an unknown destination. Hamas' political bureau chairman, Ismail Haniyeh, is known to be living in Qatar, but the exact number of officials residing in the country is unclear.
More than nine years since the 50-day war in Gaza in 2014, longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions erupted when Hamas operatives invaded Israel in a surprise massacre that killed more than 1,200 people – mostly civilians – on Oct. 7.
Since then, the international community has been calling for a ceasefire. A seven-day truce was brokered by Qatar and Egypt in coordination with the U.S., but it collapsed on Dec. 1 when Hamas refused to release more women and children as part of the agreement.
Some Hamas leaders have left Qatar: Report
Several Hamas officials have left Qatar for an unknown destination, the Jerusalem Post reported late Tuesday, citing the Arabic channel of Kan, Israel's national broadcaster.
Sources in Doha reportedly said the Hamas leaders who exited Qatar have turned off their phones and are not accepting any calls. The channel further reported that Saleh al-Arouri, a senior Hamas member, departed from his known residence in Beirut, Lebanon, for Turkey.
Haniyeh, Hamas' political bureau chief, is known to be living an "easily life" in Qatar. Several other Hamas officials also spend time in Doha "regularly," including Khaled Meshaal, the terror group's former head.
The Qatari government has yet to officially confirm the news.
UNGA votes overwhelmingly in favor of resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire
A total of 153 members of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted in favor of a resolution demanding an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza during an emergency session Tuesday afternoon.
There were 23 abstentions and 10 votes against the resolution that also called for "ensuring humanitarian access" for the enclave. The resolution also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages in Gaza.
The countries that joined the U.S. and Israel in voting against the resolution were Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, and Paraguay.
The move comes after the U.S., one of only five permanent members of the UN Security Council, used its veto power to take down a draft text calling for a ceasefire.
Read the full story here.
Netanyahu admits there are issues with Washington over 'day after' plans
The Israeli prime minister admitted in a series of posts on X Tuesday that "there is disagreement [with the U.S.] about 'the day after Hamas' and I hope that we will reach agreement here as well."
His remarks came after Biden said during Monday's White House Hanukkah reception that he has ensuing disagreements with Netanyahu, whom he has known for decades.
Netanyahu further revealed that even with the disagreements during an "intensive" dialogue with Biden and his team, Israel received "full backing" for its ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.
2 hostages' bodies recovered by Israeli special forces
Soldiers from the Israeli Special Forces recovered the bodies of Eden Zakaria, 27, and CSM Ziv Dado, 36, who were both abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 carnage, the IDF announced late Tuesday.
Dado served as a logistics supervisor in the Israeli army's Golani Brigade (51st Battalion). Zakaria was among the dozens of festival goers that Hamas operatives abducted from the Re'im music festival.
The IDF later added that MSG Gal Meir Eisenkot and MSG Eyal Meir Berkowitz "fell in battle during the operations that enabled the location of Eden and Ziv's bodies." Several other Israeli soldiers were injured during the operations.
Eisenkot is the son of Knesset member and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.
Israeli army begins flooding Hamas tunnels with seawater: Report
Washington has been informed by Israelis that the IDF has started flooding some tunnels in Gaza with seawater, CNN reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Israel is "carefully testing out" the process, which is being down "on a limited basis," as per the report.
The official noted that Israel is not yet sure if the operation will work but they are being careful to test the process only in tunnels they do not believe have hostages inside.
When asked for his comment regarding the report, Biden said "there is assertion being made that they're quite sure there are no hostages in any of these tunnels, but I don't know that for a fact."
