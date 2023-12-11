Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Defense Minister Says Israeli Army Encircled Last 2 Hamas Strongholds
KEY POINTS
- UNGA will hold emergency session Tuesday amid calls for immediate ceasefire
- The IDF said it will take disciplinary actions if Israeli soldiers act unethically
- A psychiatrist who treated the freed hostages says they experienced "cruelty"
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 67th day with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) encircling the last two strongholds of Palestinian terror group Hamas and U.S. President Joe Biden warning of a potential shift in the international community's support for Israel's offensive in Gaza.
Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said some Hamas battalions in northern Gaza are "on the verge of dismantling" after more than a month of ground operations by Israeli forces.
The Kerem Shalom crossing will open Tuesday for security checks as part of the Israeli government's efforts to help hasten the delivery of aid for Gaza civilians.
IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said late Monday that the Israeli army will take command and disciplinary actions should Israeli soldiers act unprofessionally and unethically on the battlefield.
The U.S. and other allies have shown support for Israel since Hamas operatives swept into Israel in a surprise attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners on Oct. 7. Hamas officials have said they attacked Israel to avenge the occupation – a key issue in Israel-Palestine tensions that sparked multiple skirmishes between Israel and Hamas for years.
Meanwhile, near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, rockets are being launched by a much larger terror organization, the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The two sides have been exchanging fire more frequently when the seven-day ceasefire fell apart.
Loved ones and families of hostages remaining in Gaza continue to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and the international community for the abductees' immediate release.
Biden warns of possible 'overnight' shift in world opinion
The POTUS on Monday night, during a White House Hanukkah reception, reaffirmed that he will continue to support "the safety of the Jewish people and the security of Israel and its right to exist" following the Oct. 7 massacre.
However, the U.S. president also acknowledged that while Washington will continue to provide military assistance until Israel completely eliminates Hamas, the allies "have to be careful."
"The whole world's public opinion can shift overnight, we can't let that happen," he said. He also acknowledged that both the U.S. and Israel are in a "tough spot" due to the raging war.
Biden's remarks came amid increasing calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the Palestinian death toll climbs and the families of remaining hostages call for negotiations to get the abductees home instead of a military rescue operation.
He said the White House will "work relentlessly" to get the remaining hostages back home, adding that he has "personally" spent many hours with Israel and mediators Qatar and Egypt to secure the abductees' freedom.
Some freed hostages held in 'inhumane' conditions: Psychiatrist
Some of the hostages that Hamas freed during the seven-day truce with Israel were held in "inhumane sanitary conditions," Dr. Renana Eitan, a psychiatrist who treated the released hostages, revealed Monday.
It was "cruelty that I haven't seen before," she said of the experiences of the freed abductees. She further revealed that the hostages were "subject to severe physical, sexual and mental abuse," as per ABC News.
One freed hostage was kept in "total darkness" for a total of four days, resulting in the patient becoming "psychotic" and experiencing hallucinations, Eitan said.
Israeli army will take 'disciplinary' steps if soldiers act unprofessionally in battle: IDF spox
Following the release of images that showed captured Palestinians in their underwear and blindfolded, Hagari said in a special message late Monday that Israeli soldiers are expected to "act professionally and ethically" in the battlefield.
In the incident that the actions of Israeli soldiers do "not align with IDF values," the Israeli army will take "command and disciplinary steps," Hagari noted.
He added that IDF leadership "will not compromise" on requirements that Israeli soldiers "operate according to the values and spirit of the IDF."
UNGA to hold emergency session
The United Nations General Assembly will hold an emergency session Tuesday amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, multiple outlets reported.
An emergency session is convened when there is "lack of unanimity of the permanent members," or they "fail" to exercise their responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.
The move comes after the U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Washington's envoy Robert Wood said at the time that the resolution "would not have moved the needle forward on the ground."
Read the full story here.
IDF completes encirclement of Hamas' remaining strongholds: Defense minister
Gallant said in a press conference Monday that the Israeli army has "encircled the last strongholds of Hamas in Jabalia and Shejaiya (Shuja'iyya)," marking another milestone in the IDF's ground operations in the Gaza Strip after Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, was surrounded last week.
He said the Jabalia and Shuja'iyya battalions "that were considered invincible, that prepared for years to fight us, are on the verge of being dismantled."
The defense minister's announcement came after Netanyahu said Sunday that dozens of Hamas members have surrendered to Israeli forces.
