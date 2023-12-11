Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 67th day with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) encircling the last two strongholds of Palestinian terror group Hamas and U.S. President Joe Biden warning of a potential shift in the international community's support for Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said some Hamas battalions in northern Gaza are "on the verge of dismantling" after more than a month of ground operations by Israeli forces.

The Kerem Shalom crossing will open Tuesday for security checks as part of the Israeli government's efforts to help hasten the delivery of aid for Gaza civilians.

IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said late Monday that the Israeli army will take command and disciplinary actions should Israeli soldiers act unprofessionally and unethically on the battlefield.

The U.S. and other allies have shown support for Israel since Hamas operatives swept into Israel in a surprise attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners on Oct. 7. Hamas officials have said they attacked Israel to avenge the occupation – a key issue in Israel-Palestine tensions that sparked multiple skirmishes between Israel and Hamas for years.

Meanwhile, near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, rockets are being launched by a much larger terror organization, the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The two sides have been exchanging fire more frequently when the seven-day ceasefire fell apart.

Loved ones and families of hostages remaining in Gaza continue to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and the international community for the abductees' immediate release.