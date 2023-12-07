Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Netanyahu Says Beirut Will Become Another Gaza If Hezbollah Wages All-Out War
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu said Lebanon's south will be turned into Khan Yunis if Hezbollah initiates an "all-out" war
- Sixty-eight journalists, media workers have been killed since the war started: Media group
- Hamas' Gaza chief is a "dead man walking," Israeli army spokesperson said
The Israel-Hamas war is entering its 63rd day, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah that Beirut will be turned into Gaza if the Lebanon-based paramilitary organization decides to launch an all-out war against Israel.
Fire exchange is heating up in Israel's northern border with Lebanon after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was accused by the Lebanese government's news agency of using phosphorus in launches toward southern Lebanon.
- House GOP to investigate Harvard, MIT, Penn
- Israeli army strikes Hezbollah observation post in Lebanese territory
The United Nations said a total of 491 foreign and dual nationals were able to leave Gaza into Egypt Thursday. More than a hundred "sick people" also left the enclave for treatment in Egypt.
Upon the request of Washington, Tel Aviv reportedly agreed to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for the inspection of humanitarian aid amid continuous pressure from the international community to speed up the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.
More than two months after Hamas operatives invaded Israel and killed more than a thousand people on Oct. 7, deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions have been magnified further on a global scale as anti-Semitism reports rise in various countries and universities.
Qatar has vowed to pursue efforts for another ceasefire agreement after the truce deal that led to the release of dozens of hostages fell apart. There are still more than 130 hostages – abducted from Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre – being held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza.
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon
The Israeli army late on Thursday attacked several Hezbollah military assets in Lebanese territory, the IDF said. In particular, an observation post was struck, and so was other military sites operated by the Iran-backed terror group.
The neighbors had skirmishes in the past, but attacks by the Lebanon-based paramilitary group toward Israel have intensified since the war started, especially after the seven-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed late last week.
US House GOP announces probe into Harvard, MIT, Penn
U.S. House Republicans on Thursday announced an investigation into Harvard, MIT and Penn following the "morally bankrupt" responses of the universities' presidents when asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. whether "calling for the genocide of Jews" violates the schools' code of conduct on bullying and harassment.
The House's Education and Workforce Committee "is launching an official Congressional investigation with the full force of subpoena power into Penn, MIT, & Harvard and others," Stefanik, a senior member of the committee, said in a statement.
"We will use our full Congressional authority to hold these schools accountable for their failure in the global stage," added Stefanik, who also chairs the House Republican Conference.
The announcement came after the university presidents provided Congress with answers including the terms "depending on the context" and "if the speech turns into conduct."
Israel agrees to open Kerem Shalom crossing: Report
The Israeli government, upon Washington's request, has agreed to open the Kerem Shalom crossing to help accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a senior U.S. official.
However, the border crossing will only be opened "for inspection" purposes, said Col. Elad Goren, head of Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) department.
UN chief aid chief Martin Griffiths also told reporters that "there are promising signs" Israel will open the said crossing "soon," raising hopes for aid to be delivered faster to civilians in the Gaza Strip.
Over 400 foreign and dual nationals depart Gaza: UN OCHA
A total of 491 foreign and dual nationals left Gaza through the Rafah border crossing and entered Egypt Thursday, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a new update on the Israel-Hamas war. Moreover, 121 "sick people" left the strip to receive medical care in Egypt.
For humanitarian aid, 69 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered the enclave Thursday. Trucks carrying 61,000 liters of fuel were also allowed entry.
Sinwar a 'dead man walking': IDF spox
IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said Sinwar, who leads Hamas' operations in the Gaza Strip, was a "dead man walking" after Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that Israeli troops were surrounding the top Hamas official's house in Khan Yunis.
Sinwar is reportedly known for his brutality and violence against Hamas members who he suspects of betrayal. He was previously jailed in Israel for more than two decades for his role in the murder of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel.
At least 68 media workers killed since Oct. 7: Media group
At least 68 journalists and media personnel have been killed since the war started, global media union the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said. Several others have been injured while others were reported missing, the group added.
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against waging all-out war
Hezbollah will turn Beirut into another Gaza if it decides to launch an all-out war against Israel, the Israeli prime minister said in a stark warning late Thursday.
He further warned that a full-blown war initiated by the Lebanon-based terror group will turn southern Lebanon into the next Khan Yunis, where Israeli ground forces have expanded operations to target Hamas' most senior official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
Netanyahu's warning comes amid intensifying fire exchanges between the Israeli army and the Iran-backed paramilitary group in Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
'A Place Of Fear': Hong Kong Activist Recalls Years Of Repression
-
Ukraine Sees Drones As Crucial To Battlefield Success
-
Google Looks To Take Generative AI Lead With Gemini
-
'Defense In Depth Approach' Crucial For AI Integration In Calamity-Prone Philippines' Disaster Management
-
UK Announces New Sanctions Targeting 'Putin's War Machine' In Ukraine
-
High Speed Rail Between LA And Las Vegas Gets $3B Boost
-
'Turn Tragedy Into Change': Italy Mourns Femicide Victim
-
Climate Change By Numbers
-
White House Warns Aid Rupture Will 'Kneecap' Ukraine
-
Saudi Arabia Says 'Absolutely Not' To Oil Phaseout At COP28
-
Hard To Bear: UK's Only Pandas Return To China