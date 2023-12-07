Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war is entering its 63rd day, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah that Beirut will be turned into Gaza if the Lebanon-based paramilitary organization decides to launch an all-out war against Israel.

Fire exchange is heating up in Israel's northern border with Lebanon after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was accused by the Lebanese government's news agency of using phosphorus in launches toward southern Lebanon.

House GOP to investigate Harvard, MIT, Penn

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah observation post in Lebanese territory

The United Nations said a total of 491 foreign and dual nationals were able to leave Gaza into Egypt Thursday. More than a hundred "sick people" also left the enclave for treatment in Egypt.

Upon the request of Washington, Tel Aviv reportedly agreed to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for the inspection of humanitarian aid amid continuous pressure from the international community to speed up the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

More than two months after Hamas operatives invaded Israel and killed more than a thousand people on Oct. 7, deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions have been magnified further on a global scale as anti-Semitism reports rise in various countries and universities.

Qatar has vowed to pursue efforts for another ceasefire agreement after the truce deal that led to the release of dozens of hostages fell apart. There are still more than 130 hostages – abducted from Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre – being held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza.