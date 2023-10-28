Live Updates

On day 22 of the bloody conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists, the Biden administration is reportedly urging Israel to rethink its Gaza operations and opt for a "surgical" approach instead of a full-scale ground incursion.

The U.S. Marine Corps Commandant said current developments in Gaza and future events in the besieged strip are "purely an Israeli decision" following the return of a Marine general who was in Israel to provide counsel to Israeli forces.

Arab and western officials reportedly said there was "substance" in Israeli claims about Hamas having stockpiled supplies such as food and fuel. One senior Lebanese official reportedly said the terror group had enough stocks to last up to four months of fighting.

Israel is looking to "dismantle" Hamas after the terror group launched a ground carnage in Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people and saw 229 hostages abducted by Hamas gunmen. The Israeli army pledged to eliminate the militant group as the highly complex Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said attacks were expanded in Gaza Friday, with a focus on underground targets and Hamas infrastructure. Israel has rejected the UN General Assembly's call for a "humanitarian truce," saying it will eliminate Hamas terrorists just as the world wiped out Nazis and ISIS militants.

Israeli forces assassinated the head of Hamas' aerial defense unit and the commander of the terror group's Gaza naval brigade. There are reports of ground clashes between IDF troops and Hamas terrorists in Gaza Saturday.

Britain's James Cleverly said it should be remembered that Hamas "habitually embed" military assets within civilian settlements, adding that Israel had the right to defend itself from the terror group's attacks as rockets were fired at different parts of Israel Saturday.

