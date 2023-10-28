Israel-Hamas Conflict: Gaza Operations 'Purely An Israeli Decision,' USMC Says; 2 Hamas Commanders Killed
KEY POINTS
- There are reports of ground clashes between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants within Gaza
- The U.S. is reportedly suggesting a "surgical" approach in Israel's Gaza raids
- Israel rejected the UN General Assembly's "despicable" call for a ceasefire
- Arab and western officials reportedly said there was "substance" in Israeli claims about Hamas stockpiling supplies
On day 22 of the bloody conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists, the Biden administration is reportedly urging Israel to rethink its Gaza operations and opt for a "surgical" approach instead of a full-scale ground incursion.
The U.S. Marine Corps Commandant said current developments in Gaza and future events in the besieged strip are "purely an Israeli decision" following the return of a Marine general who was in Israel to provide counsel to Israeli forces.
Arab and western officials reportedly said there was "substance" in Israeli claims about Hamas having stockpiled supplies such as food and fuel. One senior Lebanese official reportedly said the terror group had enough stocks to last up to four months of fighting.
Israel is looking to "dismantle" Hamas after the terror group launched a ground carnage in Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people and saw 229 hostages abducted by Hamas gunmen. The Israeli army pledged to eliminate the militant group as the highly complex Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said attacks were expanded in Gaza Friday, with a focus on underground targets and Hamas infrastructure. Israel has rejected the UN General Assembly's call for a "humanitarian truce," saying it will eliminate Hamas terrorists just as the world wiped out Nazis and ISIS militants.
Israeli forces assassinated the head of Hamas' aerial defense unit and the commander of the terror group's Gaza naval brigade. There are reports of ground clashes between IDF troops and Hamas terrorists in Gaza Saturday.
Britain's James Cleverly said it should be remembered that Hamas "habitually embed" military assets within civilian settlements, adding that Israel had the right to defend itself from the terror group's attacks as rockets were fired at different parts of Israel Saturday.
The live update has ended.
What happens in Gaza is 'purely an Israeli decision': USM Commandant
U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Eric Smith told reporters that the U.S. Marine general who went to Israel to provide counsel to Israeli military has returned home. "Lt. Gen. [James] Glynn went over to provide advice," Smith said, but he reiterated that "what is, has or will unfold in Gaza is purely an Israeli decision."
Smith added that since Glynn was only "asked" to provide military advice to Israeli troops, the counsel he provided may or may not be taken into account.
Rockets fired at Tel Aviv: reports
Rockets are being fired at Tel Aviv according to Israeli media and multiple posts on X. The IDF also confirmed that sirens were sounding in Gush Dan's most populous city.
Hamas 'habitually embed' military assets within civilian infrastructure: UK official
James Cleverly, Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, said Saturday that Israel "has a right to self defense," adding that the world should remember how Hamas is known for capitalizing on civilian settlements.
"We've got to remember throughout this that Hamas habitually embed military capabilities within civilian infrastructure," he said. Cleverly noted that such actions are "universally" considered as "completely inappropriate."
He said the United Kingdom will continue to discuss with Israeli military how civilians can be protected as Israel defends itself from the militant group.
Sirens sound in various parts of Israel
Sirens have been sounding in different parts of Israel over the past hour, including in Kissufim, South Ashkelon, Zikim, Netiv Ha'Asara, Yad Mordechai, Nir Itzhak, Pri Gan and Sufa, as the Jerusalem Post.
No request for Starlink connection in Gaza: Elon Musk
Amid continued calls for Elon Musk to provide Starlink's satellite services to Gaza, the tech titan said "no terminal has requested a connection in that area."
Musk's remarks were made around the same time posts emerged on X that Gaza authorities were negotiating with the SpaceX-owned satellite internet provider to "restore" communications in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas has fuel stored underground: Gaza energy official
An unnamed senior energy official in Gaza told an IDF officer over the phone that Hamas was running hospitals in the strip and had "at least half a million liters" of fuel stored underground, as per a recording of the call that the IDF released Saturday.
"The terrible thing is that even if all the people will die ... it won't matter to them, and they don't care. What is important to them is to stay in power," the energy official said, as translated by the IDF.
WHO still unable to reach staff in Gaza: WHO chief
The World Health Organization (WHO) is still "out of touch" with its staff and health facilities in Gaza, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X Saturday.
Communications were cut off in Gaza Friday night amid Israel's intensified air strikes.
Israel will continue exposé of Hamas' abuse and exploitation of Gaza civilians: Hagari
Chief of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit Daniel Hagari said Saturday that Israel will continue to expose "how Hamas is using and exploiting the civilian population of Gaza," as per a translation by Sky News.
The IDF said Friday that Shifa Hospital in Gaza was being used by Hamas as its "main headquarters." An "intelligence-based" illustration video showed the alleged underground quarters built by the militant group below the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital.
Israel shoots down missile from Lebanon: IDF
The IDF shot down a "surface-to-air missile" around noon time Saturday local time, the IDF's Daniel Hagari wrote in a Google-translated post on X. The missile was fired "from Lebanese territory" and targeted a remotely manned Israeli military aircraft. Hagari added that Israeli forces have since attacked the "source" of the missile.
Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza
The IDF said Saturday it will allow more humanitarian supplies to enter the southern Gaza Strip from Egypt, in hopes that more Palestinians will head to the strip's southern region.
While significant food and medicine supplies will be allowed entry into Gaza, fuel will be blocked since the terror group was using the commodity to continue fighting against Israel, the IDF said as per The Times of Israel.
Hamas' Gaza naval brigade commander killed: IDF
Ratab Abu Tshaiban, commander of Hamas' naval brigade in Gaza was assassinated in Israeli air strikes, IDF's Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Saturday in a Google-translated post on X. Tshaiban allegedly planned and commanded the Oct. 24 attempt of Hamas navy troops to infiltrate Israel through the Zikim coast by sea.
IDF forces clash with Hamas in Gaza: reports
IDF soldiers are engaging on the ground with Hamas terrorists somewhere between the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and the northern city of Beit Hanoun, the Jerusalem Post reported Saturday local time, citing Palestinian media.
Israeli claims about Hamas stockpiling supplies have 'substance': Arab and western officials
Arab and Western officials who spoke on condition of anonymity have said "there is substance" to Israel's claims that Hamas had been stockpiling supplies such as food and fuel, The New York Times reported Friday. A senior Lebanese official said the militant group has enough stocks to keep fighting for up to four months even without resupply, as per the report.
The officials added that most of Hamas' stockpiled supplies were kept underground. With the apparent humanitarian crisis in Gaza, questions are increasing about the terror group's responsibility, if any, in relation to the needs of Gaza's civilian population.
Israeli warplane attacks Hezbollah infrastructure
An Israeli fighter jet struck a Hezbollah military asset Friday night, the IAF said Saturday morning. The air strike was conducted in response to a Hezbollah rocket fired at Israel but landed in Syrian territory, the IAF said as per a Google translation.
150 underground targets in northern Gaza struck: IAF
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said its warplanes attacked about 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip Friday night as per a Google-translated post on X.
Hamas terrorists were "eliminated" in the process and several underground tunnels and infrastructures were decimated. Some below-surface combat spaces were also destroyed.
Chief of Hamas' Aerial Array killed: IDF
Israeli air strikes Friday night killed Asem Abu Rakaba, head of the Hamas Aerial Array, the IDF said Saturday morning.
Abu Rakaba allegedly led the militant group's paragliding, drone, aerial detection and defense, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations and was among the leaders who planned the Oct. 7 carnage in Israel. He commanded the paragliding team that infiltrated Israel and oversaw drone attacks against IDF military posts on that fateful day, the Israeli army said.
Israel's body collectors talk of gruesome recovery operations
Body collectors with religious search and rescue organization ZAKA told CNN how weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, they're still recovering remains of the people mutilated and burnt by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.
"It's important to collect the whole body. Even the blood that has left the body. That's why the work is not done yet. We're going to go back to each and every community to clean everything, all the blood, so it can be buried," longtime ZAKA member Snir Elmalih said.
Elmalih and other volunteers said the victims of the Hamas' invasion included babies, pregnant women, little children, and whole families.
10 Hamas members arrested in Judea, Samaria: IDF
More than 10 Hamas operatives have been arrested by the IDF Saturday morning during arrest operations across Judea and Samaria, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing Israeli media.
Israel denounces UN call for ceasefire
Israeli foreign affairs minister Eli Cohen said late Friday that Israel rejects "outright" the United Nations General Assembly's "despicable call for a ceasefire." He said Israel aims to "eliminate Hamas" just as the world wiped out Nazis and ISIS militants.
Cohen's remarks came after the Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly adopted a Jordan-proposed resolution that calls for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities" as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
White House pushing for 'surgical' Gaza operations
The Biden administration is reportedly urging Israel to reconsider an all-out ground incursion in Gaza and opt for a "surgical" approach in its operations, The Washington Post reported, citing five U.S. officials familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
A surgical military approach is an operation centered on legitimate targets and should have no or limited collateral damage to surrounding infrastructure, civilian buildings and the general public.
Instead of launching a full ground invasion that could further deepen the civilian situation in the strip, the U.S. is reportedly urging Israel to opt for targeted special operations on high-value Hamas assets.
The White House is reportedly growing concerned about the possible repercussions of a full-scale ground incursion on hostage negotiations, one official said.
Gaza attacks expanded: IDF
Chief of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit Daniel Hagari said attacks in Gaza "increased" Friday. Israeli forces particularly launched significant aerial strikes at "underground targets and terrorist infrastructure," Hagari said, as per a Google-translated post on X. Ground operations were also expanded Friday night.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Latest Developments In The Israel-Hamas War
-
Biogas Could Help India Replace Natural Gas And Achieve Decarbonization Goals: Think Tank
-
Seoul, Tokyo, US Condemn North Korea's Supply Of Arms To Russia
-
Arctic Archipelago Turns The Page On Its Mining Past
-
India To Overtake Japan, Germany To Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2030: S&P Global
-
TikTok Removed 4mn 'Violative' Videos In EU Last Month
-
The Israel-Palestine Tinderbox: Understanding The History Of The Mideast's Never-ending Conflict
-
California Governor Presses China's Xi On Climate Cooperation
-
Bird Flu Detected In Antarctica Region For First Time
-
'Double Game?' Migrants Pour Through Orban's Hungary
-
Modi's Call With Jordan King India's Way Of 'Acknowledging Arab Opinion' On Israel-Hamas Conflict: Expert